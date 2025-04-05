Electric car fire safety: separating facts from fiction

As electric vehicles gain traction in the American market, questions about their safety – especially regarding fire risks – continue to spark debates among consumers and industry experts alike. With EV sales climbing steadily across the US, it’s time to examine what the data actually tells us about these concerns. Are electric cars really more prone to catching fire than their gasoline counterparts? Let’s dive into the facts.

Do electric vehicles catch fire more often than gas-powered cars?

One of the most persistent myths circulating on social media and news headlines suggests that EVs are more likely to burst into flames than traditional vehicles. This narrative has been fueled by viral videos and a general lack of understanding about how electric vehicles function. The reality? The numbers tell a very different story.

According to research from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), based on data collected between 2018 and 2023, electric vehicles actually have a lower probability of catching fire compared to internal combustion engine models. This analysis matches figures released by electric vehicle industry associations, which indicate that while modern conventional cars show approximately 3.2 fire incidents per 10,000 units, this rate drops to 2.9 for electric vehicles.

Consumer advocacy groups go even further with their assessment: a gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle has roughly ten times the risk of catching fire compared to a battery-powered one. Additionally, reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirm that fires in electric vehicles occur less frequently and are typically related to external factors such as severe accidents or electrical installation failures – not inherent design flaws.

(Have you ever noticed how many old gas stations have signs warning about cell phone usage while pumping gas? Yet we worry about EVs catching fire!)

Why electric vehicle fires behave differently

While electric cars might catch fire less frequently, these incidents can present unique challenges when they do occur. The lithium-ion batteries that power EVs can release heat and toxic gases at temperatures exceeding 2,000°F when damaged, such as during a serious collision.

This triggers what experts call a “thermal runaway” – where battery cells explode one after another in a chain reaction, creating a more persistent fire. Fire safety organizations highlight that firefighters must directly target the battery core, which isn’t always straightforward.

Without proper techniques, extinguishing these fires may require massive amounts of water – up to 53,000 gallons were needed in one case involving a heavy-duty electric truck. What makes these situations particularly tricky is that such fires can reignite hours after they appear to be extinguished.

Professor Martin, author of a study published in Springer Nature, explains the difference with a simple analogy: “If we compare it to a smaller scale, like with a lighter, it would burn but the fuel runs out. However, if we take a small battery and combustion occurs, the energy inside the battery would stay hot longer and release that energy for a more extended period due to its chemical composition.”

This phenomenon becomes more significant in vehicles with larger batteries. Martin explains that “if we want bigger cars with larger batteries that contain more energy, when that energy is released in the form of an explosion, fire, or smoke, it will also last longer.”

The real fire risk factor: charging infrastructure

One of the biggest risk factors isn’t actually the car itself but the entire ecosystem supporting it. As Martin points out in his study: “It’s not just about the electrical system, but the entire associated infrastructure – it’s the whole set of components needed for operation.”

Charging an electric car in an unprepared installation can cause overheating that may lead to fires that later affect the vehicle’s batteries. That’s why it’s absolutely necessary for charging to be done with proper equipment installed and supervised by qualified professionals.

Current regulations already require new developments with more than 20 homes to be prepared to include charging points in each parking space. And despite some alarms, thousands of users already charge their electric cars normally in community garages without incident.

A study from a major university, developed with the participation of a chemical engineer specializing in electrical fires thanks to a Marie Curie grant, indicates the need to adapt buildings, especially older ones, to new protection requirements: “We want to make buildings safer… the challenge is if we want to put electric cars in the thousands upon thousands of buildings we already have.”

Other electric vehicle myths worth addressing

Beyond fire concerns, several other myths circulate about electric vehicles. Consumer organizations debunk some of the most common ones:

“Electric car batteries degrade quickly and have no warranty.” False. Most manufacturers guarantee that degradation won’t exceed 25% over a period of 8 years or 100,000 miles.

“The selection of electric cars is very limited.” False. In the US market, there are over 100 models available, and this number continues to grow as more manufacturers commit to electric fleets.

“Insurance companies penalize electric cars.” False. In fact, some insurers offer lower premiums for electric vehicles because their drivers tend to drive more cautiously, and the simplified mechanical systems mean fewer traditional maintenance issues.

What has your experience been with electric vehicles? Have concerns about battery fires affected your purchasing decisions? The conversation around EV safety will likely evolve as technology improves and more data becomes available – but for now, the evidence suggests that while electric vehicle fires behave differently, they remain significantly less common than those in traditional vehicles.