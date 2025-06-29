Electric car batteries now proven to outlast combustion engines, fleet experts confirm

Ce que vous devez retenir The end of battery replacement worriesOne of the biggest fears for thousands of drivers has been the prospect of replacing their electric car’s battery – one of the most expensive repairs, often costing several thousand dollars.

A comprehensive study just shattered common myths about electric vehicle batteries, revealing many models will actually outlast the vehicles themselves. With degradation rates of just 1.8% annually, EV batteries are proving far more durable than critics claimed.

As drivers gradually make the switch to electric vehicles, skepticism still exists within the industry. Range anxiety and somewhat lacking charging infrastructure don’t make adoption any easier. Those loyal to combustion engines have found another point of contention: battery degradation. But a fresh analysis of over 10,000 electric vehicles has effectively silenced these concerns.

Battery degradation drops to just 1.8% per year

A tech solutions company recently examined the lithium-ion batteries in thousands of electric vehicles. Their findings? The experts were right all along – in many cases, these power cells outlive the car itself.

The research initially analyzed batteries from thousands of cars in 2019, finding an average degradation rate of 2.3% yearly. Five years later, the same analysis shows this rate has improved to just 1.8% per year.

What does this mean for the average driver? If you own an electric car for 5 years, you’ll lose roughly 9% of your battery capacity. While notable, experts point out that drivers typically don’t notice range differences until capacity drops by at least 20%.

The main factors accelerating lithium-ion battery wear are extreme temperatures, fast charging, and continuous use with dramatic capacity swings. Contrary to what many drivers believe, mileage isn’t as significant a factor in degradation as previously thought.

The end of battery replacement worries

One of the biggest fears for thousands of drivers has been the prospect of replacing their electric car’s battery – one of the most expensive repairs, often costing several thousand dollars. This study demonstrates owners shouldn’t worry about this issue.

With current degradation rates, electric cars maintain over 80% of their capacity after 12 years of use. Reduced range might become noticeable at this point, but won’t present a real problem until around the 20-year mark.

Most vehicles will either develop other mechanical issues or be replaced by their owners long before battery capacity becomes problematic.

Fast charging and extreme climate: the real battery killers

Mileage is no longer considered among the most significant factors in battery degradation – fast charging has emerged as the primary cause of battery wear. Since drivers making long trips tend to prefer rapid charging, high mileage has been wrongly associated with increased degradation.

Fast charging creates extremely high currents that generate elevated temperatures in battery cells. According to the research, degradation rates for these batteries can be up to three times higher than average.

Extreme temperatures also play a role, though to a lesser extent. Batteries used in moderate climates lose about 4% of their health over two years, while this figure jumps to 11% in very hot regions.

(I’ve personally noticed this with my neighbor’s Tesla – he lives in Arizona and complains about range loss far more than my friend with the same model in Michigan.)

Have you been hesitant about going electric due to battery concerns? These findings might just change your mind about making the switch.