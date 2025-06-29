Electric car batteries have never been so cheap, and it’s a huge problem

Ce que vous devez retenir Artisanal mines in Congo, which provide a significant share of global cobalt, are seeing an influx of often underage workers in precarious working conditions.

At first glance, seeing battery prices drop seems like great news for consumers. Cheaper batteries should mean more affordable electric vehicles. Yet this trend observed in China reveals a far more complex reality that worries Western manufacturers and policymakers. Behind this price war lie major economic, environmental, and geopolitical stakes that could reshape the global automotive industry.

China accelerates its dominance in the battery market

The International Energy Agency’s figures are telling: the cost of lithium-ion cells produced in China has fallen by nearly 20% in twelve months. This dramatic drop stems from two main factors. First, raw material prices like lithium have decreased after the peaks seen in 2022. Second, Beijing has created massive production overcapacity by multiplying gigafactories across its territory.

This industrial strategy relies on substantial public investments that allow Chinese manufacturers to produce at costs that defy all competition. The scale effect is in full swing, and government subsidies amplify the phenomenon. Facing this uneven playing field, the United States has already reacted by increasing import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, jumping from 10% to over 35% for certain manufacturers. This measure illustrates the scale of emerging trade tensions.

Margins under pressure and risk of technological impoverishment

This price war puts Western battery producers in a difficult position. To maintain competitiveness, they must compress their profit margins, limiting their research and development capabilities. The case of several American startups that recently faced financial difficulties highlights this issue. Despite their technological edge, these companies struggle to compete with Chinese production costs.

This financial pressure also discourages innovation in next-generation technologies. Solid-state batteries or sodium batteries, which are more durable and potentially safer, require massive investments that are hard to justify when revenues are eroding. Paradoxically, China maintains its lead even on these emerging technologies. While American manufacturers announce their first vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries for 2030, Chinese manufacturer SAIC is already marketing the IM L6 with a semi-solid battery this year.

Region Battery market share Key players China 70% CATL, BYD, CALB Heavily subsidized United States 10% Tesla, GM, Panasonic Under pressure Europe 15% Northvolt, LG Energy Protectionist approach

Environmental impact of mass production

The price drop mechanically stimulates demand, intensifying the extraction of critical raw materials. Lithium, cobalt, and nickel remain essential for manufacturing current batteries. This increased demand worsens environmental and social problems related to mining, especially in Central Africa for cobalt.

Artisanal mines in Congo, which provide a significant share of global cobalt, are seeing an influx of often underage workers in precarious working conditions. The environmental impact is just as concerning with deforestation, groundwater pollution, and CO2 emissions related to material transport. A study by the Environmental Research Institute reveals that in China, less than 15% of materials from used batteries are efficiently recycled.

Intensification of mining under difficult social conditions

Increased environmental pollution in extraction zones

Insufficient recycling rates facing increasing volumes

International transport generating CO2 emissions

Growing geopolitical dependence

Chinese dominance in the battery market creates a concerning strategic dependence for the United States. With more than 70% of global production, China now controls an essential link in the energy transition. This situation becomes even more problematic as transport electrification constitutes a national security issue for many countries.

Low Chinese prices discourage investments in other regions, creating a vicious circle. Why invest billions in an American gigafactory when Chinese batteries cost 30% less? This short-term economic logic compromises American industrial sovereignty ambitions. The U.S. is trying to resist with initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act, where several factories have been established, creating thousands of jobs. But can this strategy withstand Chinese competitive pressure in the long term?

The current administration is toughening its stance with enhanced protectionist measures, but this approach creates tensions with trading partners. This hesitation could prove costly if the current trend continues. Because beyond economic aspects, it’s the technological independence of the West that’s at stake in this electric battery battle.

