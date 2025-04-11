DS N°8: The French luxury SUV made in Italy

Stellantis has launched production of its most luxurious electric SUV from the DS brand at the iconic Melfi factory in Italy. The new DS N°8 represents a bold step for the French luxury marque as it aims to regain lost market share with an exclusively electric offering.

The DS N°8 enters the market as a coupe-style SUV similar to models like the Peugeot 408, but with increased height and more substantial proportions. This vehicle category has proven highly successful in recent years, attracting buyers who want both style and practicality.

A historic Italian production site

The historic Melfi plant, opened in 1994, has been chosen to manufacture this premium vehicle. Located in Potenza, this factory has become a cornerstone of automotive production both nationally and internationally over its nearly three decades of operation.

This same facility will also produce the upcoming Lancia Gamma, another premium offering from the Stellantis group. Both vehicles will be built on the new STLA Medium multi-energy platform, which allows for both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. For the DS N°8, though, Stellantis has made the strategic decision to offer it exclusively as an electric vehicle.

Strategic importance for the DS brand

The launch of the DS N°8 comes at a critical time for the French luxury brand. After experiencing a sharp 25% sales decline in 2024, with only 35,000 units sold across Europe, DS needs this model to reverse its fortunes. The stakes are high — the brand must meet key profitability targets before 2031 to secure its future within the Stellantis group.

Going all-electric with the N°8 represents a calculated risk for DS, setting it apart from other Stellantis brands like Peugeot and Opel, which offer both combustion and electric options on the same platform. This move aligns with DS’s plan to eliminate internal combustion engines completely in its next generation of vehicles.

New naming strategy

The N°8 also marks the first implementation of DS’s new naming strategy. Moving away from traditional model designations, this approach aims to give future DS vehicles a more exclusive and personalized identity. The new naming convention will be applied to upcoming models like the new DS 3.

Want to know why they’re using numbers? It’s a clever nod to the brand’s French heritage while trying to establish a more distinctive presence in the luxury segment. (And let’s be honest, it just sounds fancier to say you drive a “Number 8” rather than a regular model number.)

Technical specifications and performance

Based on the STLA Medium platform, the DS N°8 has been modified to improve its aerodynamic performance, resulting in an impressive drag coefficient of 0.24 — a figure that helps maximize the vehicle’s electric range.

Three powertrain options will be available:

The entry-level model features a single front motor delivering up to 256 horsepower

The mid-range “High Range” variant also uses a single motor but upgrades the output to 276 horsepower

The flagship version adds a second motor on the rear axle, bringing total power to 370 horsepower

Have you ever wondered what makes a true luxury electric vehicle stand out from the rest? The DS N°8 answers that question with its class-leading 750-kilometer range (approximately 466 miles), placing it at the top of its segment for electric driving distance.

French art of travel

According to Olivier François, CEO of DS Automobiles, “The DS N°8 is a jewel where refined craftsmanship allies with elegant technology and charismatic design. It sets a new standard for what an electric journey should be: serenity, comfort, and above all, performance with a range of 750 km, the largest in its category.”

He added that “At a time when our industry is experiencing a revolution, DS Automobiles is at the forefront by accelerating its electrification strategy. With the DS N°8, the brand is part of the energy transition, offering sustainable mobility without compromises in an environment driven by the French art of travel. The men and women of DS Automobiles have chosen materials and technologies that place the DS N°8 in this dimension.”

Market outlook

The DS N°8 will soon arrive on American roads, shipped directly from the Melfi plant in Italy. With its exclusive design language, premium materials, and cutting-edge electric technology, DS hopes this model will help the brand gain traction in the competitive luxury SUV segment.

For those unfamiliar with DS, the brand represents the luxury arm of what was formerly the PSA Group (now part of Stellantis). The name pays homage to the iconic Citroën DS, a revolutionary vehicle from the 1950s that was known for its avant-garde design and innovative technology.

While European luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have dominated the premium market for decades, DS aims to carve out its own niche by focusing on French sophistication and forward-thinking electric mobility. The N°8 might just be the vehicle that puts DS firmly on the map for American luxury car buyers looking for something different.

The estimated starting price for the DS N°8 in the US market is expected to be around $65,000 for the base model, with the dual-motor flagship version likely reaching approximately $85,000 when it arrives in showrooms later this year.