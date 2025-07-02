Don’t waste money on useless V16 emergency lights: This Spanish model protects other drivers’ eyes

Ce que vous devez retenir Not all emergency beacons on the market are properly certified, and buying the wrong one could mean throwing money away on a device that won’t meet safety standards.

With mandatory V16 emergency lights coming soon to replace traditional warning triangles, drivers need to choose wisely. Not all emergency beacons on the market are properly certified, and buying the wrong one could mean throwing money away on a device that won’t meet safety standards.

Why V16 emergency lights are replacing warning triangles

The switch to V16 emergency lights is driven by safety concerns. Traditional warning triangles require drivers to exit their vehicles on potentially dangerous roadways, putting them at risk of being struck by passing vehicles. The new beacon system allows drivers to remain safely inside while activating the emergency signal.

These magnetic beacons offer several advantages over the old triangle system:

– They can be quickly placed on the vehicle roof (no need to walk into traffic)

– They provide 360-degree visibility from greater distances

– Their magnetic base keeps them securely in place

– They’re designed to work in various weather conditions

The Spanish V16 light that stands out from the crowd

Among the first devices to receive full certification is the Help Flash IoT, developed by Spanish company Netum Solutions. This beacon earned its certification back in December 2022, well ahead of many competitors.

What makes this particular model noteworthy is its eye-protection technology. The light is designed to be highly visible to other drivers without creating dangerous glare that could temporarily blind someone approaching your disabled vehicle (a real safety concern that many cheaper models don’t address).

Technical specifications worth knowing

The Help Flash IoT incorporates advanced LED technology that makes it visible up to 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) away in all directions, even in low-light conditions. It’s powered by easily replaceable alkaline batteries that provide at least 2.5 hours of continuous emergency operation.

The device also features:

– IP54 weather resistance (works in rain, snow, and extreme temperatures)

– Operating temperature range of 50°F to 122°F (10°C to 50°C)

– Light intensity within the approved range (40 to 700 effective candelas)

– Flash frequency between 0.2 and 2 Hz

Connected features add an extra layer of safety

What truly sets this device apart is its built-in connectivity. When activated, the Help Flash IoT sends an alert signal with your exact location to other road users through the traffic management platform. This means emergency services and other drivers can be notified of your situation automatically.

(I’ve always wondered how many accidents could be prevented if disabled vehicles could “announce” their presence electronically rather than just visually. This technology finally makes that possible.)

Price point and availability

In the US market, this type of certified emergency beacon typically retails for around $60-65. The manufacturer also offers an enhanced model with 250 additional candelas of light intensity for improved visibility at the same price point.

