Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 vs. MG ZS Hybrid+: These affordable SUVs deliver big value for small money

Finding a budget-friendly SUV that doesn’t compromise on features can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Two models are changing this perception: the Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 and the MG ZS Hybrid+. These full hybrid SUVs are going head-to-head in the affordable segment, offering amazing value that might surprise you.

The newcomer challenges the veteran

The Dacia Duster has been making middle-class workers happy since 2010 with its practical and affordable approach to SUVs. But the landscape is changing. The Chinese-made MG ZS, which arrived in the US market in 2022 as a combustion model, is now directly challenging the current Duster III (released since May 2024) in its hybrid form.

Price-wise, they’re neck and neck. Technically speaking, as full hybrids, they’re equivalent – though the MG is notably more powerful. The Chinese contender is boldly attempting to overtake the Romanian-built veteran from the Mioveni plant.

Interior comfort and space

Despite very similar dimensions and although the ZS has a wheelbase that’s about 2 inches shorter, passengers enjoy more comfort in the MG’s second row. Getting into the Duster requires stepping over a rather high threshold and ducking under the relatively low roofline. The ZS offers a longer rear seat and a few extra inches of space in all directions. The difference isn’t huge, but it’s definitely noticeable when switching between vehicles.

Up front, things are more balanced. The Dacia’s seats feel less firm, while the ZS seats are notably short, but both remain comfortable. With many padded surfaces and solid assembly, the MG’s interior makes a very good impression. In the Duster, hard plastics and obvious creaks reinforce its budget car image. The Romanian model also makes do with a single door seal, while the MG has two, though the Chinese vehicle produces more road noise at any speed.

The MG loses points in the cargo department. Both feature split-folding rear seats, and the MG can accommodate up to 51.5 cubic feet of luggage once folded. That’s not bad for this class, but it’s almost 3.5 cubic feet less than the Dacia.

And if you’re looking for towing capacity, you might be disappointed with both. With barely half a ton of capacity and 110 pounds of tongue weight, the ZS falls below even the modest Duster (1,650/165 lbs). You could only transport two electric bikes with the Duster’s hitch.

Technology and usability

Both SUVs feature digital instruments without too many frills, a central touchscreen, and several physical buttons. This setup isn’t exciting, but it’s quickly understood and can be used without major distractions.

We miss a built-in voice control function in both (only available via smartphone app), which would be useful at least for entering navigation destinations or selecting radio stations. That’s why the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Duster is very convenient, while the ZS still requires a cable connection.

Performance and efficiency

As full hybrids, both the Duster and ZS can travel a few miles in fully electric mode, recover more energy in B position (though not to a complete stop), and achieve really low fuel consumption. The Duster, with 141 hp, uses about 44 mpg; the MG, with 56 more horsepower, still achieves a very good 38.5 mpg. Even more impressive considering the MG accelerates quite quickly and easily leaves the Duster behind.

Although the Chinese model’s three-stage automatic transmission doesn’t shift particularly quickly and each gear insertion seems to take forever, the Dacia’s multi-mode transmission raises even more questions. Sometimes it holds a gear for a long time, other times it shifts early, and then stops shifting altogether. It seems the electronics don’t really know which of the 15 possible ratios to choose.

The steering, which feels somewhat synthetic in both SUVs, and suspension that tries to be firm but sometimes feels disharmonious, also contribute to the feeling of limited agility. It sounds worse than it is. Anyone who drives the Duster and ZS calmly and reasonably will adapt well.

The verdict

For significantly less than $30,000, both MG and Dacia offer fully functional cars. With a size suitable for everyday use, sufficient performance, and low maintenance costs, this is exactly what many customers are looking for. Especially since electric cars remain more expensive and impractical in many cases.

The Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 shows some rusticity in terms of comfort and quality but scores with high residual values.

The MG ZS Hybrid+ takes first place mainly due to greater space and better comfort. Its connectivity could be improved, but the Chinese SUV delivers an impressive overall package for the money.

(If you’re shopping in this segment, you might want to test drive both – the difference in real-world feel can be quite personal, and what feels like a deal-breaker to one driver might be a non-issue for another.)