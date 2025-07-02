Ce que vous devez retenir With the talent of Diego Dominguez, the guidance of Rogelio Penate, and the technical expertise of Cyclon, this team managed to overcome the most challenging race in the World Rally Championship and secure a spot on the podium.

The Acropolis Rally 2025 has once again lived up to its reputation as one of the most demanding events in the World Rally Championship calendar. From June 26 to 29, the heart of rally racing beat strongly in Greece, with teams facing unusually high temperatures that tested both human endurance and mechanical reliability.

A remarkable performance in extreme conditions

With the talent of Diego Dominguez, the guidance of Rogelio Penate, and the technical expertise of Cyclon, this team managed to overcome the most challenging race in the World Rally Championship and secure a spot on the podium. Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland, they claimed third place in both the WRC3 category and Junior WRC.

The crew, marking their fourth consecutive appearance at the Greek starting ramp, began with vigor from Thursday’s super special stage on June 26, setting the second-best time in both WRC3 and Junior WRC categories. With prudence and strategic management of limited technical interventions on Friday, they closed the second day in 2nd position in WRC3 and 3rd in Junior, returning to Lamia with confidence.

Overcoming mechanical challenges

Saturday proved to be a true test of resilience when a broken tie rod and engine overheating threatened to end their rally prematurely. Yet, the crew maintained high morale and with composure, technical readiness, and determination, they managed to continue, holding onto third place in their category.

Sunday became the day of comebacks, as they recorded three fastest times in the WRC3 category and another in Junior WRC, cementing their podium finish and proving that talent, endurance, and proper support can make history even in the world’s toughest rallies.

“We reached the finish line of one of the most difficult races! The conditions were truly extreme, but we’re extremely happy with the result. We warmly thank Cyclon for their unwavering support, and hope to continue together,” Diego Dominguez stated emotionally.

The unforgiving Greek landscape

This year’s Acropolis Rally was held under adverse conditions, with stages full of rocks, dust, and demanding terrain that leave no room for error. (I’ve watched rally videos from Greece, and those roads make our worst potholes look like minor inconveniences!)

In this unforgiving environment that demands top-notch durability, zero compromises, and absolute reliability, Cyclon rose to the occasion. The company demonstrated once again that the expertise, innovation, and quality of its lubricants aren’t just promises but decisive success factors, actively contributing to top performances even in the most extreme conditions.

For rally fans in the United States, this performance showcases how proper lubrication technology can make the difference between finishing on the podium or ending up as another statistic among the many retirements that typically characterize this brutal event. With temperatures reaching well into the 90s Fahrenheit and dust thick enough to challenge visibility, every component of the race car needs to perform at its absolute best.

The Ford Fiesta Rally3, while not as powerful as its WRC counterparts with approximately 215 horsepower, still requires perfect mechanical harmony to survive the punishment of Greek roads. The team’s ability to overcome mechanical issues mid-rally speaks volumes about both their technical prowess and the quality of the products supporting their effort.

As the WRC season continues, this podium finish at one of the calendar’s most notorious events will surely boost the confidence of the Dominguez-Penate partnership as they look toward future challenges in their championship campaign.