Citroen C5 Aircross: A family-friendly diesel SUV with automatic transmission at $29,950

The Citroen C5 Aircross stands as one of the few models still offering a diesel engine in its lineup, and it comes at an incredibly attractive price point for American families looking for both practicality and efficiency.

This French SUV has written its own chapter in the compact crossover segment, embodying all the elements that have allowed the Citroen brand to evolve with modern trends while maintaining its distinctive character.

Putting forward generous interior space, top-tier ride quality, and everyday practicality, the C5 Aircross represents a prime choice for those seeking comfort during both long journeys and daily commutes.

French flair meets practical design

The unique exterior styling of the C5 Aircross doesn’t go unnoticed. It fully aligns with contemporary design standards while reflecting that unmistakable French elegance that sets it apart in parking lots full of more conventional-looking crossovers.

Inside, the spacious cabin accommodates up to five passengers with the front Advanced Comfort seats bringing home-like coziness to the road. The luggage compartment starts at an impressive 20.5 cubic feet and can expand to 25.4 cubic feet, making it a perfect ally for family excursions and road trips.

Particularly useful are the independent rear seats that can slide forward and backward by nearly 6 inches, while the backrest can be adjusted to five different positions for optimal passenger comfort (something you rarely find in this segment).

Comfort-focused engineering

A defining feature for comfortable journeys is the Advanced Comfort suspension which allows the C5 Aircross to filter out road imperfections with remarkable efficiency. With 9 inches of ground clearance, it also ensures safe passage during light off-road adventures.

The C5 Aircross engine lineup consists of three options in the US market: a mild-hybrid gasoline powertrain (MHEV), a plug-in hybrid gasoline option (PHEV), and a diesel variant that’s becoming increasingly rare in today’s market.

Diesel efficiency at an attractive price

Recently, Citroen has reduced the price of the diesel option significantly. The Plus trim now starts at $29,950 (down from $35,000), while the more luxurious MAX trim comes in at $32,500 (reduced from $37,500).

The diesel engine in the C5 Aircross is a 1.5-liter BlueHDi with variable geometry turbocharger delivering 131 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It comes exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to the manufacturer, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 10.6 seconds with a top speed of 118 mph.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the automatic diesel C5 Aircross requires just 43 mpg combined while emitting 144 g/km of CO2. Combined with its 14-gallon fuel tank, the range it offers approaches an impressive 600 miles on a single tank – a genuine advantage for long-distance travelers.

Generous equipment levels

The C5 Aircross comes in two trim levels: Plus and Max. The Plus trim includes six airbags, ESP, hill assist, cruise control, Safety Pack (Active Safety Brake, Collision Warning Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Information, Intelligent Speed Adaption, and Coffee Break Alert), automatic dual-zone climate control, Citroen Advanced Comfort suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, LED lights front and rear, a digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch color display, a multimedia system with 10-inch touchscreen and 3D navigation, rearview camera, front/rear parking sensors, leather multifunction steering wheel, rain and light sensors, sliding and split rear seat, metallic paint, tinted rear windows, 18-inch alloy wheels, and all electric conveniences.

The pricing structure for the US market is straightforward:

– C5 Aircross 1.5 Diesel 130 HP Auto Plus: $29,950

– C5 Aircross 1.5 Diesel 130 HP Auto Max: $32,500

These prices apply to a limited number of vehicles, and interested buyers can place pre-orders through the official Citroen dealer network. With diesel options becoming increasingly rare in the crossover segment, this might be one of the last opportunities to get a fuel-efficient diesel SUV at such competitive pricing.