Chinese electric cars: The hidden reality behind the promises

Chinese automakers are struggling to capture the European market despite their ambitious goals. With only 3% market share in France, these brands face obstacles that go well beyond the tariff barriers imposed by the European Union.

While import duties of 30 to 45% certainly penalize imported models, the real difficulties stem from deeper issues related to the design of the vehicles themselves. Cultural differences in automotive approaches between China and Europe reveal incompatibilities that hinder adoption by European consumers.

Driving assistance systems poorly calibrated for Western roads

The driving assistance systems in Chinese electric vehicles suffer from calibration issues that make them unsuitable for American and European conditions. These technologies, despite being touted as major selling points, generate untimely interventions that disrupt the driving experience. Repeated alerts and abrupt trajectory corrections turn every trip into a test of nerves.

Models like the Xpeng G9 or NIO ES8 perfectly illustrate these malfunctions. Their sensors struggle to distinguish actual obstacles from simple road irregularities, causing inappropriate emergency braking. In BYD vehicles, mysterious sound signals regularly ring without clear explanation, adding to driver confusion. This approach contrasts unfavorably with more refined systems developed by Tesla or Volvo.

Lost in translation: interface problems

The user experience suffers greatly from faulty translations that transform daily use into a linguistic obstacle course. Incomprehensible error messages and poorly organized menus complicate access to essential vehicle functions.

The BYD Atto 3 offers a telling example with its range display function renamed “Electric Gamut” following a literal translation from English. This approximation, repeated on all screens, illustrates the lack of localization for Western markets. Chinese manufacturers seem to underestimate the importance of rigorous cultural and linguistic adaptation.

Tech-focused ergonomics that frustrate average users

Chinese manufacturers’ technological obsession translates into complex interfaces that prioritize innovation at the expense of practicality. These vehicles integrate a profusion of high-tech features – giant screens, voice commands, connected gadgets – that paradoxically complicate daily use.

The BYD Seal perfectly illustrates this ergonomic drift: disabling lane keeping requires nine clicks on the touchscreen, a manipulation that must be repeated at each start-up. Software updates regularly move these functions to other menus, adding to the confusion. This “all-digital” approach may appeal to early adopters, but it frustrates users seeking simplicity and efficiency.

Cargo space sacrificed for passenger comfort

Chinese vehicles reveal a spatial design unsuited to Western needs, favoring passenger space at the expense of cargo capacity. This approach reflects Chinese usage habits, oriented toward family transport over short distances rather than long journeys or bulky cargo transportation.

While European electric sedans typically offer between 14-18 cubic feet of trunk space, some Chinese models max out at 10.6 cubic feet. This limitation significantly penalizes family use and long-distance travel, reducing the appeal of these vehicles for American consumers.

The gap between announcements and reality

Chinese manufacturers excel in the art of spectacular announcements, generating a constant flow of news that only partially materializes. This intensive communication strategy barely masks the gap between marketing promises and products actually marketed.

Ultra-fast charging batteries or those offering more than 620 miles of range largely remain at the prototype stage, while homologated models display 220-280 miles of real-world range. Zeekr illustrates this trend by pushing back its arrival in the US market by “12 to 24 months,” fueling doubts about these brands’ credibility.

Sustainability questions and price wars

The long-term viability of many Chinese players raises legitimate concerns. The hyper-competitive domestic market generates significant financial losses for several manufacturers with presence in the US. This economic fragility worries consumers about the future availability of spare parts and after-sales service.

The recent intervention of the Chinese government to limit the price war reveals the extent of this fratricidal battle. This race to the bottom undermines the confidence of Western buyers, who legitimately question the compromises made to maintain attractive prices.

Despite these significant shortcomings, Chinese manufacturers retain undeniable assets, notably their price-quality ratio and innovation capacity. BYD is gradually improving the ergonomics of its interfaces, while Xpeng is refining its driving assistance systems. Their future success will depend on their ability to adapt to Western specificities rather than imposing their technological vision.