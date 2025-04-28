Chinese automotive giant unveils rare flat-8 engine in luxury touring motorcycle

In a bold move that defies the global push toward electrification, Chinese automotive manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM) has developed a remarkable flat-8 (boxer) engine that powers their new grand touring motorcycle. This unexpected development, revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show, signals that while Chinese authorities are financially supporting investments in electric and hybrid vehicles, they aren’t restricting innovation in internal combustion technology.

The Souo S2000 motorcycle (Souo meaning “soul”) represents a dramatic entrance into the premium motorcycle segment by GWM, a company better known for its SUVs and trucks. What makes this launch truly fascinating is its timing – as many Western manufacturers are abandoning larger displacement engines due to regulatory pressures, GWM is moving in the opposite direction with this 4.0-liter turbocharged flat-8 powerplant.

Technical specifications that impress

The Souo S2000 boasts a wheelbase of 71.3 inches and weighs just 1,016 pounds – remarkably light for a motorcycle with such a substantial engine. The flat-8 configuration, which places four cylinders on each side in a horizontally opposed layout, allows for excellent balance and a lower center of gravity.

Performance figures are eye-catching. The motorcycle can reportedly reach a top speed of 130 mph, while its 154 horsepower enables acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in an impressive 3.7 seconds. These numbers put it in competitive territory with established players in the grand touring segment.

What’s unusual about this development is the choice of engine configuration. Flat or boxer engines are rare in motorcycles, with BMW‘s opposed twins being the most famous examples. A flat-8 configuration in a motorcycle is virtually unheard of, making this a truly unique engineering achievement. (I’ve never seen anything quite like this in my years covering the automotive sector.)

A personal project with limited production

The Souo motorcycle is a personal project of GWM’s chairman, Wei Jianjun, highlighting the passion behind this engineering exercise. The first production run will be limited to just 200 units, with 88 of these designated as “Founders Edition” models.

These special editions will feature 24-karat gold accents and carbon fiber components. Each fuel tank will carry a numbered plate bearing the chairman’s signature, making them instant collectors’ items for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The base version is priced at $28,900, while the exclusive Founders Edition will command $38,500 – a premium price point that positions it against established luxury touring motorcycles in the US market.

Challenging the grand touring establishment

With this bold entry, Great Wall Motor is taking aim at the premium grand touring motorcycle segment currently dominated by models like the Honda Gold Wing and BMW K1600. These established players have built their reputations on smooth, powerful engines and long-distance comfort.

The flat-8 engine represents GWM’s declaration that they’re serious about competing in this prestigious segment. The boxer configuration is known for its smooth operation, perfect primary balance, and distinctive character – all valuable traits for a touring motorcycle designed for covering long distances.

Have you ever ridden a motorcycle with a flat or boxer engine? The sensation is quite different from an inline or V-configuration, with minimal vibration and a distinctive feel as the bike slightly rocks from side to side when revving the engine at a standstill.

Swimming against the current

This development stands in stark contrast to trends in Western markets, where motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly focused on smaller displacement engines, hybrid drivetrains, or all-electric models to meet tightening emissions standards. While companies like Harley-Davidson are investing heavily in electric motorcycles with models like the LiveWire, GWM is taking a very different approach.

The Chinese domestic market operates under different conditions, with consumers still showing strong interest in traditional internal combustion engines alongside the growing electric vehicle sector. This allows companies like GWM to pursue projects that might not make business sense in Western markets right now.

The flat-8 engine might also serve as a technology showcase and brand-building exercise for GWM, demonstrating their engineering capabilities as they look to expand their presence in global markets across both two and four-wheeled vehicles.

What this means for the industry

The introduction of such an unusual engine configuration raises questions about the future direction of motorcycle design. While the industry at large moves toward electrification, there remains a segment of enthusiasts who value the character, sound, and emotional connection of internal combustion engines.

GWM’s investment in this technology suggests they believe there’s still room for innovation in traditional powertrains. The flat-8 configuration could offer advantages in terms of balance, packaging, and power delivery that might influence other manufacturers.

Whether this represents the last hurrah of internal combustion or the beginning of a new chapter of innovation remains to be seen. What’s clear is that GWM is making a statement with this motorcycle – they’re not simply following the established path.

The Souo S2000 serves as a reminder that automotive enthusiasm transcends borders and regulations. Sometimes, the most interesting developments come from unexpected places. (And as a motorcycle enthusiast myself, I can’t help but wonder what that flat-8 sounds like at full throttle!)