Chery makes a spectacular European debut in Warsaw with innovative hybrid SUVs

The company operates 8 Research and Development centers worldwide, with two new facilities planned for Europe – in Spain and Germany – specifically designed to develop technologies tailored to European requirements.

With competitive pricing, impressive tech specs, and a clear focus on hybrid technology, Chery seems determined to make its mark in a crowded field.

Chery has officially marked its entry into the European market with a dazzling event in Warsaw, Poland, showcasing its ambitious plans for the continent.

The Chinese automaker unveiled two standout SUV models – the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 – which will be available in both gasoline and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions. The real highlight of the presentation was the introduction of Chery’s advanced Super Hybrid technology (CSH).

Strategic expansion with a European focus

During the Warsaw event, Chery’s vice president Zhang Shengshan emphasized the company’s global reach, which now serves over 16 million customers across more than 120 countries. The company operates 8 Research and Development centers worldwide, with two new facilities planned for Europe – in Spain and Germany – specifically designed to develop technologies tailored to European requirements.

Following a strategy they call “In Europe, for Europe,” Chery aims to deliver innovative, environmentally friendly mobility solutions customized for European consumers. (You can tell they’re not just dipping their toes in the European waters – they’re diving in headfirst!)

The SUVs leading Chery’s European charge

The Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 models will spearhead Chery’s European campaign. These SUVs offer impressive flexibility and spaciousness – the Tiggo 8 provides up to 68.1 cubic feet of cargo space, while the Tiggo 7 offers up to 46.1 cubic feet. Both models come equipped with advanced ADAS systems and meet top safety standards.

What might really turn heads is the innovative CSH hybrid technology. This system combines 1.5 and 1.6-liter internal combustion engines with an electric motor and DHT transmission system. The thermal efficiency reaches 44.5%, with total output hitting 375 horsepower, while fuel consumption can drop to as low as 117 MPG. The non-hybrid versions still promise respectable fuel economy at around 39 MPG.

Pricing and model range

For the US market, the Tiggo 7 will be available in three versions:

– 1.6 TGDI 147HP Comfort Auto – starting at $30,990

– 1.6 TGDI 147HP Premium Auto – starting at $34,290

– PHEV 1.5 TGDI 279HP Premium Auto – starting at $39,190

The larger Tiggo 8 will be offered in these configurations:

– 1.6 TGDI 147HP Premium Auto – starting at $35,890

– 1.6 TGDI 147HP Luxury Auto – starting at $39,190

– PHEV 1.5 TGDI 279HP Premium Auto – starting at $41,390

Future plans

Looking ahead, Chery plans to expand its lineup beyond these initial SUV offerings. The company has indicated it will soon enter smaller vehicle segments as well, broadening its appeal to different types of American drivers.

Ever wonder how a newcomer might shake up the established SUV market? With competitive pricing, impressive tech specs, and a clear focus on hybrid technology, Chery seems determined to make its mark in a crowded field. The question remains: will American drivers embrace these new options from a brand they’re just getting to know?