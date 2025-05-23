Celebrity car collections: which billionaire has the better garage?

When you have enough money to buy whatever catches your eye, car shopping becomes a whole different game. No financing concerns, no budget constraints – just pure automotive desire. That’s the reality for celebrities like David Beckham and King Charles III, both of whom have assembled some seriously impressive car collections.

These two couldn’t be more different in their backgrounds. Beckham earned his fortune through soccer contracts and endorsement deals, while Charles inherited his wealth (and throne). But they share two things: impeccable taste in style and a genuine passion for automobiles. So which collection would you rather have in your driveway?

David Beckham’s automotive playground

The former Manchester United star has built a collection that reads like a supercar enthusiast’s dream list. His Ferrari collection alone is worth millions, featuring a 550 Maranello, 612 Scaglietti, and a heavily modified 360 Spider. That Spider isn’t your typical Ferrari – it’s been fitted with BBS wheels, a Challenge-spec rear diffuser, Tubi exhaust system, carbon fiber racing seats, and privacy-tinted windows.

The Italian theme continues with a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Maserati MC20. Beckham actually served as brand ambassador for Maserati, appearing in their marketing campaigns (which probably helped justify adding that MC20 to his garage).

But here’s where it gets interesting – Beckham’s collection heavily favors British marques. His burgundy Aston Martin V8 Volante from the 1980s shows his appreciation for classic design. Then there’s his Jaguar F-Type, but not just any F-Type. This is the ultra-rare Project 7 variant with a 575-horsepower V8 engine. Only 250 were ever built.

Other British beauties include a McLaren 12C Spider, a Bentley Continental GT Supersports packing a 710-horsepower W12 engine, an elegant Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, and a Range Rover Sport that received the full Kahn Design treatment. That Range Rover makeover cost over $150,000 and includes a 4.2-liter V8 under the hood.

King Charles III’s royal garage

The British monarch’s collection tells a different story. His most famous vehicle is undoubtedly the 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Volante in royal blue – a 21st birthday gift from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. What makes this car special isn’t just its provenance, but its fuel system.

Charles converted the DB6 to run on E85 synthetic fuel, which is 85% synthetic and 15% conventional gasoline. The synthetic portion comes from an unusual source: white wine waste and cheese whey. It’s probably the only Aston Martin in the world powered partly by leftover Chardonnay.

The rest of Charles’s collection stays true to British heritage. There’s a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, a Bentley Bentayga, a Jaguar XJ8 V8, and several Land Rover models including a Defender that Queen Elizabeth II frequently drove herself.

A piece of automotive history

Perhaps the most historically significant vehicle is Charles’s 1953 Land Rover with the registration Royal NXN 1. This was the eleventh example produced that year – the same year Elizabeth II was crowned queen. The vehicle was sent to the royal estate at Balmoral, where it served multiple generations of the royal family.

Everyone from the Queen Mother to Prince Philip got behind the wheel of this particular Land Rover. In 1966, it was sold and re-registered as LXC 894D, but its royal connection makes it priceless.

The verdict: which collection wins?

Comparing these two collections is like choosing between a perfectly aged whiskey and a fine wine – they’re both excellent, just different. Beckham’s garage leans toward performance and modern supercars, while Charles favors heritage and environmental consciousness.

Beckham’s collection probably has more raw horsepower per square foot. Those Ferraris and the McLaren can deliver serious thrills on a track day. But Charles’s collection tells stories – each car connects to British automotive heritage or royal history.

Would you rather have Beckham’s adrenaline-pumping supercars or Charles’s historically significant classics? Most of us will never face that dilemma, but it’s fun to imagine walking into either garage and having those keys in your hand.

The truth is, both men understand that great cars aren’t just about transportation – they’re about passion, craftsmanship, and the pure joy of driving something special. Whether you prefer Italian exotica or British elegance, these collections prove that automotive enthusiasm knows no boundaries.