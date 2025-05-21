CATL unveils revolutionary dual-chemistry batteries with up to 932 miles of range

The race for longer-range electric vehicles just got a lot more interesting. CATL, the world’s leading EV battery manufacturer, has revealed groundbreaking battery technology that combines two different cell chemistries in a single pack. These new “Freevoy Dual-Power” batteries promise to deliver extraordinary range capabilities—up to 932 miles on a single charge. (I’ll admit, that’s farther than I’ve ever driven without stopping for snacks.)

This announcement comes as the Chinese battery giant is raising approximately $5.3 billion through a Hong Kong stock listing, further cementing its position at the forefront of battery innovation.

How dual-chemistry batteries work

Unlike conventional batteries that use a single chemistry throughout, these innovative power packs feature two distinct energy zones. The “main zone” can utilize various cell chemistries tailored to specific driving habits and needs. This works alongside a secondary LFP (lithium iron phosphate) accumulator that acts as a range extender for long journeys.

What makes this secondary battery special is its self-forming anode—a proprietary CATL technology that dramatically improves energy density by 50% by mass and 60% by volume. The result? A total energy density exceeding 1,000 Wh/l (watt-hours per liter).

For context, standard LFP batteries typically offer around 384 Wh/l, while NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) batteries reach about 500 Wh/l. This means Freevoy Dual-Power packs significantly more energy into the same battery volume—a game-changer for vehicle design and range capabilities.

Benefits beyond just longer range

This dual-power approach creates two independent energy zones within a single battery pack, effectively doubling various functions: high and low voltage capabilities, structural integrity, thermal management, and protection against thermal runaway.

The result is more stable and reliable power delivery—perfect for supporting Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving systems that require substantial energy for their numerous sensors and power-hungry computing hardware.

Three flavors for different needs

CATL has developed three distinct dual-chemistry configurations, each addressing different usage scenarios:

Sodium-ion/LFP combination: Pairs a Naxtra sodium-ion main battery with an LFP battery featuring a self-forming anode. This setup leverages sodium-ion’s exceptional cold-weather performance—maintaining 90% capacity even at -40°F—while ensuring extended range. The Naxtra technology also boasts an impressive 10,000-cycle lifespan (compared to around 4,000 cycles for typical lithium-ion batteries) and energy density of 175 Wh/kg.

LFP/LFP combination: Combines a self-forming anode LFP battery with CATL’s ultra-fast-charging Shanxing LFP battery. This configuration promises 0-80% charging in just 15 minutes, with a range of approximately 621 miles for sedans with 118-inch wheelbases.

NMC-LFP/NMC-NMC combination: Features either an NMC main battery paired with a self-forming anode LFP battery, or an enhanced version with both batteries using NMC chemistry and self-forming anodes. This premium setup can deliver over 1 megawatt of power and maintain above 600 kW even when charge drops to 20%. For sedans with 118-inch wheelbases, capacity exceeds 180 kWh, breaking the 932-mile range barrier. (That’s like driving from New York to Chicago without stopping to charge!)

The future of electric mobility

By mixing and matching battery chemistries, CATL’s dual-power technology promises to adapt to virtually any use case, with customized performance based on vehicle segment and price point. The company aims to see this technology in production vehicles by 2027-2028.

And it’s not just for cars—CATL plans to offer these dual-chemistry power solutions across the broader transportation sector, including electric buses, commercial trucks, aircraft, and marine vessels.

With energy density figures that seemed impossible just a few years ago and ranges approaching 1,000 miles, these batteries could finally eliminate the last major barrier to widespread EV adoption—range anxiety. Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for internal combustion engines? The answer seems increasingly clear.