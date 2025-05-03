Cars that last forever: These brands are the most durable on the road

Having a car that lasts forever might sound like a fantasy (imagine never experiencing the thrill of a new model!), but knowing which brands stand the test of time can give you peace of mind before making your next purchase. Let’s dive into which manufacturers build vehicles that keep running year after year with minimal trips to the repair shop. This information comes straight from the expertise of four experienced mechanics who’ve seen it all.

When shopping for a new ride, price often dominates our decision-making process. We also factor in size, design, and reliability. After all, what good is scoring a bargain if you end up spending that saved money on frequent repairs? (Trust me, those repair bills add up faster than you’d think.)

Numerous studies highlight which brands require the fewest repairs, both in the US and globally. These studies track which models—based on real owner experiences—cost the least to maintain over time. For this deep dive into automotive longevity, we’ve consulted four mechanics with decades of hands-on experience.

What mechanics say about brand durability

Isaac, Danny, David, and Christian are seasoned mechanics who’ve spent years fixing vehicles of all makes and models. While working in their shops, they shared their professional insights on which brands they consider the most reliable.

The question was simple: “Which brands make cars that last a lifetime?” Their answers reflect years of professional experience repairing countless vehicles.

Isaac answered without hesitation, naming Toyota and Volkswagen as the most reliable car brands. He made a distinction: the German manufacturer is among the most dependable, but specifically for models “from 10 years back,” highlighting the 1.9 diesel engine as exceptional. As for the Japanese brand, he considers it a safe bet across all years and models. “It’s an ultra-reliable brand. They don’t break down even if you wanted them to,” he states.

When asked which car would last a lifetime, Danny, the second mechanic, said he’d choose Japanese. He mentions brands like Toyota and Honda, specifically recommending older Honda Civic models. “That’s a car you’ll get bored of before it quits—it’s incredibly tough,” he explains.

David’s response echoes his colleagues: Toyota and Volkswagen. “With proper care, these cars last a lifetime,” he emphasizes, highlighting the importance of regular maintenance.

The final word comes from Christian, who has an equally clear opinion but adds two more German brands to the mix: Skoda, Audi, and Volkswagen. “These cars are, in my opinion, the most reliable and long-lasting,” he affirms.

No surprises in their answers

Experienced mechanics choosing Toyota and Volkswagen Group brands as the most reliable comes as no shock. For years, reliability reports from consumer organizations have placed Japanese brands at the top, with Toyota and Lexus leading the pack.

In the most recent analysis by a leading consumer organization, Lexus (Toyota’s premium brand) achieved 98 points on the reliability index, followed by Suzuki and Subaru with 93 points each. The top ten most reliable brands is completed by: Toyota (91 points), Cupra (91), Kia (89), Smart (89), Mitsubishi (89), and Nissan (87).

To create these rankings, researchers account for the number and severity of breakdowns, the vehicle’s age (from its first registration), and the mileage driven.

Other factors to consider

When evaluating a car’s long-term value, it’s worth analyzing repair costs for each brand and model, as well as warranty coverage. Sometimes, paying for an extended warranty beyond the standard three-year coverage included in financing terms seems like an unwanted expense. But if your vehicle suffers a major breakdown during those early years, having the manufacturer cover those costs will be a massive relief.

Have you ever wondered why some 20-year-old Toyotas are still running smoothly while other brands start having issues at half that age? It’s not just build quality—it’s also about design philosophy. Japanese manufacturers often prioritize proven technology over cutting-edge innovations, leading to fewer electronic gremlins down the road.

What about American brands? While they didn’t make our mechanics’ top picks, brands like Buick have shown impressive reliability scores in recent years. The landscape is changing, with Korean manufacturers like Kia and Hyundai making significant strides in durability while offering some of the best warranty terms in the industry—10 years or 100,000 miles on powertrains.

Remember that even the most reliable vehicle needs regular maintenance. Are you keeping up with oil changes, tire rotations, and fluid checks? The most bulletproof engineering can’t overcome neglect. Many Toyota Land Cruisers reach 300,000 miles not just because they’re well-built, but because their owners tend to follow maintenance schedules religiously.

So, while the dream of a “forever car” might be somewhat unrealistic in our upgrade-obsessed culture, choosing brands with proven track records for durability is still a smart move for your wallet and peace of mind. Just don’t be surprised if that ultra-reliable Toyota or Volkswagen keeps running so well that you start making up excuses to shop for something new!