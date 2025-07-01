Car sales surge in June: These brands are winning the American market

Ce que vous devez retenir This brings the total new car sales for the first half of 2025 to 78,201 registrations, showing a slight increase of 0.

The U.S. auto market is showing strong signs of recovery, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth compared to last year. This positive trend has finally pushed year-to-date sales into growth territory.

Small but meaningful growth shifts annual sales positive

June’s modest but significant increase in car sales has become a turning point for the American auto market. For the first time this year, this performance has pushed the annual sales figures into positive territory compared to the previous year.

Based on preliminary sales data, June saw 14,686 new vehicles sold nationwide – that’s 539 more than the 14,147 units sold in June 2024, representing a 3.8% increase. This brings the total new car sales for the first half of 2025 to 78,201 registrations, showing a slight increase of 0.2% compared to the 78,020 cars registered during the same period last year.

Toyota leads the pack as brands battle for market share

In June’s performance metrics, Toyota once again distinguished itself by registering 1,775 cars and taking first place in consumer preference. Peugeot followed closely with 1,241 sales, while Suzuki secured third place with 1,148 registrations.

Top 10 brands in June 2025

1. Toyota: 1,775 sales

2. Peugeot: 1,241 sales

3. Suzuki: 1,148 sales

4. Hyundai: 909 sales

5. Citroen: 833 sales

6. Dacia: 751 sales

7. Kia: 748 sales

8. Opel: 738 sales

9. BMW: 710 sales

10. Volkswagen: 587 sales

For the first half of 2025, Toyota leads with 11,652 registrations in new car sales, followed by Peugeot with 7,071 sales and Hyundai with 5,350 sales.

Compact cars dominate model rankings

In the model rankings, the Peugeot 208 claimed the top spot in monthly sales for the first time this year, recording 689 registrations in June. The Citroen C3 followed in second place with 653 registrations, while the Suzuki Swift took third with 629 cars.

Top 10 models in June 2025

1. Peugeot 208: 689 sales

2. Citroen C3: 653 sales

3. Suzuki Swift: 629 sales

4. Kia Picanto: 543 sales

5. Fiat Panda: 542 sales

6. Toyota Yaris: 489 sales

7. Peugeot 2008: 432 sales

8. Dacia Sandero: 385 sales

9. Suzuki Vitara: 383 sales

10. Toyota Yaris Cross: 369 sales

In the first half of 2025, the Peugeot 2008 stands as the absolute best-seller of the year with 3,812 sales, followed by the Citroen C3 and Toyota Yaris Cross with 3,534 and 3,288 registrations respectively.

Fleet sales continue to drive market growth

We should note that in June, corporate sales recorded a record market share of 67.3% for the second consecutive month, reaching nearly 10,000 registrations (9,882 cars, +19.4% compared to June 2024). On the flip side, retail sales remained low, accounting for the remaining 32.7% of the market or 4,804 cars – a drop of 18.5% compared to last year.

(Have you noticed how compact and crossover models are dominating the charts? American buyers seem to be gravitating toward smaller, more efficient vehicles – a trend worth watching as gas prices fluctuate.)

What do you think about these sales trends? Are smaller vehicles becoming the new normal in American driveways? The numbers certainly suggest a shift in consumer preferences.