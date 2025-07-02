Car sales skyrocket in June with unexpected clear winners

Ce que vous devez retenir June has marked a turning point for the automotive market with an unprecedented surge in car sales, especially in the electrified segment.

June has marked a turning point for the automotive market with an unprecedented surge in car sales, especially in the electrified segment. What seemed like a distant future is now becoming our present, as electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles take center stage in this surprising market evolution.

Record-breaking month for car sales

The automotive sector started July with excellent news. The new passenger car market maintained its positive streak in June, totaling 119,125 units – a remarkable 15.2% growth compared to last year. This represents the best monthly performance of the year, with two consecutive months exceeding 115,000 deliveries.

The first half of 2023 has accumulated 609,801 passenger car registrations, 13.9% more than the same period last year. Still, the market remains about 12% below the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Industry associations attribute this positive trend to two main factors: the strong momentum in the electrified market (which now represents almost 20% of total sales) and the boost from sales in flood-affected regions, thanks to government incentive programs that have been extended through October.

Electrified vehicles shine as unexpected market leaders

The most striking figures relate to rechargeable vehicles – pure electric cars and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). This category continues to rise and registered a remarkable 133.3% increase in June compared to the same month last year, totaling 27,207 units and capturing 19.31% of the total market. This category includes passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and buses.

Focusing specifically on electrified passenger cars, June surpassed May’s records, marking the month with the highest sales volume of this type. Specifically, 24,776 units were sold (compared to 21,861 in May) – a 130.7% increase over June 2022, reaching 20.8% of the total monthly market.

Pure electric and plug-in hybrid breakdown

Pure electric automobiles grew by 103.2% in June, reaching 11,243 units with a market share of 9.44%. For the year to date, sales of these vehicles total 52,511 units, 78.5% more than in the same period last year, with a market share of 7.27%.

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) reached 13,533 deliveries, 130.7% more than the same month last year, representing 11.36% of the market. In the year-to-date figures, sales of these vehicles total 58,689 units, 87.3% more than the same period last year, with a cumulative market share of 8.13%.

From January to June, electrified passenger car sales totaled 102,348 units, 83.1% more than the previous year, representing 16.78% of the general market.

As for registrations of alternative fuel vehicles (including electrified, hybrid, and gas-powered), they increased by 52.5% compared to the same month last year, reaching 77,641 units delivered. In June, with 65.18% of the total market, these types of vehicles are the first purchase options. Specifically, conventional hybrids represented 39.15% of registrations in June.

Three key factors driving June’s sales growth

Industry experts point to three main reasons for the market’s unexpected performance:

The primary factor is the growth of electrified vehicles, which “now account for almost 20% of all registrations, as supply has gradually aligned with demand” (and honestly, who saw that coming so quickly?).

Second, many states have implemented fleet renewal plans with scrapping incentives, naturally increasing demand in these regions and contributing to the final statistics for this start of the year.

The third reason relates to exceptionally high registrations in regions affected by natural disasters, boosted by government assistance programs that are helping many affected residents replace their vehicles with new ones.

The reality behind the electrification numbers

Despite the positive data provided by industry associations, we shouldn’t misinterpret the statistics. While more than 119,000 cars were sold in June, pure electric vehicles only account for just over 11,000 of those.

Looking at the first half of the year, registrations reached 609,800 units, of which only 52,511 correspond to battery vehicles.

Including all types of vehicles (passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and buses), 12,925 electric vehicles were sold in June, while in June 2022, they barely reached 6,216.

This explains why the growth percentages are so high – we’re starting from a very low baseline from last year. But the electrification trend is unmistakable, and the market transformation is happening faster than many industry analysts predicted.