Cadillac joins Formula 1: Pérez on standby and US driver future

Max Verstappen‘s contract with Red Bull extends through 2028, and any changes could spark a driver market shuffle that would impact Cadillac‘s 2026 entry plans. The Miami Grand Prix weekend brought fresh speculation about Sergio Pérez potentially joining Cadillac, though both teams deny any deals have been signed.

Pérez still waiting in the wings

Despite rumors spreading across social media about Sergio Pérez signing with Cadillac, sources confirm the Mexican driver (who left Red Bull at the end of 2024) has not committed to any team yet. The whispers started when Pérez’s private plane, which he rents out when not in use, was tracked to Miami. But the truth? Pérez hasn’t been to Miami recently and won’t attend the 2025 Grand Prix or Cadillac’s official team launch scheduled for Saturday night.

Pérez’s plans remain flexible as he enjoys time with his family after stepping away from F1. He’s been spotted at soccer matches, music concerts, and family trips to Disneyland, Bermuda, and Punta Mita. The former Red Bull driver is waiting to see how the 2026 F1 grid shapes up, especially if Verstappen decides to leave Red Bull before his contract expires in 2028.

Verstappen might shake things up

Speaking of Verstappen, the four-time world champion could create quite the driver market domino effect. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has publicly expressed concerns about Verstappen potentially leaving Milton Keynes if the RB21 car can’t challenge McLaren‘s pace. Aston Martin reportedly sees Verstappen as a possible addition to their lineup.

If Verstappen does switch teams, it would open up more opportunities than just the two seats at Cadillac. The ripple effect could create unexpected openings across the grid, giving Pérez – and other drivers – more choices for 2026.

Cadillac’s driver selection strategy

Mark Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, insists Cadillac isn’t rushing their driver decision for 2026. “There’s a lot that goes into selecting your pilot for Formula 1,” he explained at the Miami Grand Prix. Team principal Graeme Lowdon previously mentioned having a shortlist of seven or eight candidates, with the plan to finalize selections within six months.

Experience matters greatly for this startup operation. Cadillac needs drivers who can provide valuable car development feedback while building the team from the ground up. The team isn’t just focused on pure speed – they want drivers who understand the technical aspects of car development and can help establish the program.

The American driver question

There’s been plenty of discussion about Cadillac fielding an American driver. Towriss clarified their position: “We’re committed to having an American driver, but it’s important to all of us to do it the right way. We want that person set up for success and want that seat respected when that American driver does come into the team.”

The team won’t force an American into the seat prematurely. They’d rather develop the right talent properly than create a publicity stunt that could backfire. This patient approach shows Cadillac’s serious commitment to competing at the highest level rather than just making headlines.

Countdown to 2026

With Monaco’s approval finally secured, Cadillac’s Silverstone facility – opened a year ago to complement their Indianapolis headquarters – now displays a countdown clock. The team, which started as Andretti Formula Racing before transitioning to Cadillac branding, has grown to 350 employees with plans to reach 550 by year-end.

Ferrari will supply power units for Cadillac’s first three seasons before GM introduces their own engine in 2029. Russ O’Blenes, GM’s executive director of performance variant, propulsion systems, and motorsports competition engineering, admitted they don’t underestimate the challenge ahead. “Cadillac and GM have been at the forefront of racing and winning in elite series for more than a century,” he said, acknowledging the intense level of commitment needed for F1 success.

The bigger picture

Cadillac’s entry marks the second US automaker presence in F1, following Ford‘s partnership with Red Bull for power units. This American expansion signals a significant shift in Formula 1’s global appeal. As the countdown continues and driver speculation intensifies, one thing’s certain: Cadillac’s measured approach to driver selection and technical development shows they’re playing the long game in F1.

With nine months until their car hits the track for preseason testing, every decision counts. Whether Pérez ultimately lands a seat or an American talent emerges, Cadillac’s entrance promises to add another layer of complexity to an already dynamic F1 grid starting in 2026.