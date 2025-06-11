BYD’s new electric sedan costs under $16K in China – but don’t expect that price here

Ce que vous devez retenir Whether the Seal 06 gets this system remains unclear, but it could be a differentiating factor if BYD wants to compete seriously with Tesla‘s Autopilot.

The world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer just dropped another bombshell. BYD’s Seal 06 EV officially launched in China with a starting price that’ll make your jaw drop: 120,000 yuan, which translates to roughly $15,800. Yes, you read that right.

But before you start planning your Chinese road trip, let’s talk reality. This price tag comes with a massive asterisk for American buyers (if this car ever makes it stateside, that is).

Why this pricing won’t translate to US shores

Here’s where things get complicated. Chinese EVs face hefty tariffs when crossing borders – we’re talking about a 27% hit right off the bat. That’s a 17% surcharge on top of the existing 10% duty that’s been around for years. So that tempting $15,800 price? Think more like $20,000 minimum, and that’s before dealership markups, shipping costs, and all the other lovely expenses that come with importing vehicles.

The Seal 06 EV belongs to BYD’s Ocean family lineup, sitting alongside the regular Seal, the Dolphin, and the Sealion 7. This new sedan targets the same market as the Tesla Model 3 – and frankly, the competition is heating up.

What you get for your money

Size-wise, this isn’t a compact car. The Seal 06 stretches 15.5 feet long, 6.2 feet wide, and 4.9 feet tall. That wheelbase measures 9.3 feet, giving five passengers decent room to stretch out. Think somewhere between a Honda Civic and an Accord in terms of footprint.

Inside, BYD keeps things modern with a large rotating touchscreen (around 15 inches) paired with a digital instrument cluster just under 10 inches. The rotating screen feature has become something of a BYD signature – though whether you’ll actually use that function daily is another question entirely.

Two flavors, both single-motor

BYD offers the Seal 06 in two variants, both using rear-wheel drive setups. The base model pumps out 148 horsepower, while the higher trim delivers 215 hp. Neither sounds particularly thrilling on paper, but remember – electric motors deliver instant torque, so the driving experience might surprise you.

Top speed ranges from 99 to 112 mph depending on which version you choose. BYD hasn’t released 0-60 times yet, but given the power figures, expect something in the 7-8 second range for the base model.

Battery tech that’s actually interesting

Here’s where BYD shows off its engineering chops. The Seal 06 uses Blade LFP batteries – that’s lithium iron phosphate for those keeping score. These aren’t the energy-dense nickel batteries you’ll find in most premium EVs, but they’re cheaper to produce and supposedly safer.

Battery options include 46.08 kWh and 56.6 kWh packs. Range estimates hit 292-339 miles using China’s testing cycle, but here’s the catch – Chinese range testing is notoriously optimistic. Using European standards (which are closer to EPA ratings), you’re looking at 248-288 miles of real-world range.

For context, a Tesla Model 3 manages about 345 miles on the EPA cycle. So while the BYD isn’t terrible, it’s not setting any efficiency records either.

The autonomous driving wildcard

BYD has been working on something called God’s Eye autonomous driving technology. Whether the Seal 06 gets this system remains unclear, but it could be a differentiating factor if BYD wants to compete seriously with Tesla’s Autopilot.

The sedan should hit Chinese showrooms by late this quarter. As for American availability? That’s anyone’s guess. BYD has been expanding globally, but the US market remains tricky territory for Chinese automakers.

The bigger picture

What makes the Seal 06 interesting isn’t just its price – it’s what that price represents. Chinese manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at the budget end of the EV market. While Americans might not see these exact prices, the pressure on established automakers is real.

Ford, GM, and others are watching these developments closely. When a company can build a decent electric sedan for under $16,000 (even with government support), it forces everyone else to rethink their cost structures.

The Seal 06 might never make it to US dealerships, but its impact on the global EV market could be felt for years to come. Sometimes the most significant cars are the ones we never get to drive.