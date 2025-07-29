BYD’s aggressive strategy to dominate the European electric car market

Ce que vous devez retenir After surpassing Tesla in vehicle registrations in the UK and Europe, the company continues its expansion with a remarkably aggressive product strategy that could reshape the European automotive landscape.

The Chinese automaker BYD is launching electric vehicles in the European market at a pace no one had anticipated. After surpassing Tesla in vehicle registrations in the UK and Europe, the company continues its expansion with a remarkably aggressive product strategy that could reshape the European automotive landscape.

A product range covering all market segments

The recent arrival of the Dolphin Surf perfectly illustrates BYD’s ambition in the Old Continent. This entry-level electric car, priced at $21,990 in the US market, represents a Europeanized version of the Seagull model sold in China. BYD’s special advisor for Europe sees this model as “the missing piece in the A/B segment.”

The Dolphin Surf positions itself directly against competitors in the most affordable electric vehicle category. This head-to-head price competition demonstrates BYD’s determination to establish itself in all segments, including the most financially accessible ones.

Six models launched in less than a year

BYD’s product offensive is impressive in its scope. According to company executives, the brand has launched six vehicles in less than a year, covering “all the most important segments of the European automotive market.” This launch pace far exceeds that of traditional manufacturers, who typically take several years to renew their product lines.

BYD executives don’t hesitate to state that there has “never been such a significant product offensive in Europe as the one led by BYD.” This strategy builds on expertise gained in the Chinese market, where BYD offers models like the Seagull for less than $10,000.

Moving upmarket with Denza and Yangwang brands

BYD isn’t limiting itself to entry-level and mid-range segments. The company is simultaneously developing its premium brands Denza and Yangwang to directly compete with German manufacturers. Denza is positioning itself as the Chinese alternative to Porsche, while Yangwang targets the ultra-luxury segment, serving as a technological showcase for the group.

This multi-brand strategy allows BYD to cast a wide net and leave no segment uncovered. The Denza brand markets the Z9 GT, a model that illustrates the Chinese manufacturer’s premium ambitions in segments traditionally dominated by European brands.

Local production and regional customization

BYD’s Hungarian factory, which will start production by the end of the year, represents a major strategic turning point. This local presence will allow vehicles to be customized according to the specific expectations of the European market and avoid logistical constraints related to imports from China.

BYD announces that starting in 2026, “more and more models in the BYD range will be specific to this region.” This regional customization approach addresses the particular requirements of European consumers in terms of equipment, finishes, and regulations.

(I’ve visited their operations in China last year, and I must say their production capabilities are truly remarkable—they control everything from batteries to complete vehicles under one roof!)

Hungarian factory: production planned for late 2025

Turkish factory: combined capacity of 500,000 units

Customization of models for Europe from 2026

Reduced delivery times thanks to local production

Sales results that speak for themselves

The numbers testify to the effectiveness of this strategy. Last April, BYD recorded more registrations than Tesla in Europe, marking a “turning point” according to analysts. In the UK, the Seal U plug-in hybrid took first place in sales in its category.

Projections from S&P Global Mobility anticipate a doubling of BYD’s European sales this year, with approximately 186,000 vehicles sold. By 2029, this figure could reach 400,000 units, confirming the Chinese manufacturer’s ambition to establish itself permanently in the European market.

Year Projected sales in Europe Growth 2024 93,000 units — 2025 186,000 units +100% 2029 400,000 units +115%

BYD’s “Xi’an” vessel, loaded with 7,000 electric and hybrid vehicles bound for the UK, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, symbolizes this rise in power. This well-oiled logistics allows BYD to regularly supply its European dealerships and maintain competitive pressure on established manufacturers. The Chinese electric vehicle giant now has all the assets to transform its current offensive into a lasting dominant position in the European electric mobility market.