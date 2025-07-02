BYD Dolphin Surf hits production milestone: Over 1 million units manufactured

Ce que vous devez retenir In a remarkable achievement for the electric vehicle industry, BYD has officially celebrated the production of its millionth Dolphin Surf, setting a new benchmark in compact electric car manufacturing.

A global success story in just 27 months

The BYD Dolphin Surf has redefined consumer experiences worldwide in the compact EV segment. The vehicle offers cutting-edge technologies and eye-catching design without compromising on equipment or safety features.

The millionth unit rolled off the production line at the Xi’an factory just 27 months after production began, making it the fastest-selling model in the history of its category. (That’s less time than most people keep their smartphones before upgrading!)

Compact dimensions with surprising spaciousness

With dimensions of 157 inches in length, 67.7 inches in width, and 62.6 inches in height, the Dolphin Surf offers the perfect size and maneuverability for narrow city streets and tight parking spaces. The smart utilization of BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 provides passenger space and trunk capacity comparable to larger category vehicles, making it an ideal choice as a primary vehicle for business commuters and small families.

Power and range options for American drivers

The base Active version of the Dolphin Surf combines a 30kWh battery with an 89 horsepower motor, priced at approximately $18,900. The Boost version maintains the same power output but features a larger 43.2kWh battery, offering a range of 200 miles on a combined cycle and 312 miles in city driving, with pricing around $22,200.

The top-tier Comfort edition pairs the larger battery with the most powerful motor in its class (157 horsepower/162 lb-ft of torque), achieving 0-60 mph acceleration in just 9.1 seconds, with a price tag of about $24,400.

Rich standard features across all trim levels

Regardless of the equipment version, every Dolphin Surf comes with a generous standard package: a rotating 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, rear parking sensors and backup camera, LED daytime running lights, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, wireless key with NFC technology and keyless start, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning, and electrically adjustable mirrors.

The Boost versions add electric front seat adjustment, rain sensors, and electrically folding mirrors, along with larger 16-inch wheels. The Comfort version further includes a 360-degree camera, LED headlights, tinted rear windows, ambient exterior lighting, heated front seats, and wireless smartphone charging.

With its million-unit milestone, the BYD Dolphin Surf has proven that affordable, well-equipped electric vehicles can achieve mass-market success. As the model continues its global expansion, it stands as a testament to the growing acceptance of electric mobility across different market segments and regions.

The recent introduction of the Dolphin Surf in Europe—where new energy vehicles make up just 9% of A and B segment categories—is expected to boost the adoption of sustainable mobility across the continent. Will North America be next on BYD’s expansion map?