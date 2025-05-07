Bugatti’s engineering marvel: The V16 engine that might be the most complex in automotive history

In the seventh episode of their YouTube documentary series, Bugatti showcases the details of their naturally aspirated V16 engine – a true masterpiece of engineering that delivers an incredible 1,000 horsepower. This nearly 3-foot-long mechanical wonder is likely the most intricate engine ever created for a production vehicle.

For 116 years, Bugatti has defined itself by pursuing excellence in all aspects, with a special focus on mechanical innovation aimed at pushing performance boundaries. This philosophy continues into the brand’s new era, marked by innovation and electrification.

A closer look at the revolutionary V16

At the heart of Bugatti’s latest creation stands the new naturally aspirated V16 engine, an engineering feat that stands out in today’s automotive landscape. The engine is showcased in detail in the seventh chapter of the “A New Era” series on YouTube.

The pursuit of perfection requires an unwavering approach to development. For the Molsheim brand, the journey to develop a powertrain that would drive Bugatti’s new era began in 2021, when Mate Rimac connected with high-performance internal combustion engine specialists at Cosworth.

Unlike typical early testing, which usually starts with assembling a single-cylinder mule engine, Bugatti took a more ambitious route. (I’ve seen test mules before, but nothing quite at this level of sophistication from the get-go!)

The development process

The significance of this moment wasn’t lost on the Bugatti team. Starting up the first iteration of an entirely new powertrain was a milestone that defined the brand’s future. Unlike any other modern production internal combustion engine, the Bugatti motor is a naturally aspirated V16 designed to deliver unprecedented performance and engagement.

In 2023, the Bugatti and Cosworth teams reached a landmark achievement: the first complete V16 test engine was ready for dyno testing. After years of preparation, it represented the fusion of vision, ingenuity, and uncompromising standards.

Bugatti’s engineering philosophy demands not just extraordinary performance but also an unmatched sensory experience. The sound, the response, how the engine delivers power – everything had to be perfect.

The plenum, a critical component in any naturally aspirated engine, became a key focus in the design process. Bugatti worked through countless iterations to achieve the ideal balance between performance and aesthetics.

Art meets automotive engineering

True to the brand’s history, each component needed to function flawlessly while embodying a level of craftsmanship so exquisite that it could be considered an automotive art piece in its own right, worthy of display beyond the car itself.

From the beginning, Emilio Scervo and the powertrain team recognized that a naturally aspirated V16 would provide an unmatched emotional connection, and when combined with an electric motor, would guarantee Bugatti instant torque.

The Bugatti Tourbillon: Where engineering excellence comes to life

All this engineering excellence is embodied in the Bugatti Tourbillon, where the new 8.3-liter V16 engine works supported by an electric motor to deliver superior performance.

Together, the hybrid propulsion system of the new Tourbillon develops a power output of 1,800 horsepower, of which 1,000 horsepower comes from the combustion engine, revving at 9,000 RPM.

Designed to offer power and precision, the combustion engine delivers 664 lb-ft of torque, perfectly complemented by three electric motors that provide an additional 800 horsepower and instant torque.

With this configuration, the Bugatti Tourbillon claims acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 2 seconds and a top speed of 276 mph.

Redefining automotive possibilities

The result of years of development, Bugatti’s V16 engine redefines the possibilities of modern automotive engineering. Through its drivetrain, the Tourbillon offers a unique approach to performance as the only production car featuring a naturally aspirated V16 engine.

More than a hypercar, it’s an expression of elegance, innovation, and courage. With the V16 made reality, the next step of the journey began: integrating this extraordinary engine with the hybrid system, setting the stage for the hypercar that will define Bugatti’s next era.

Ever seen anything quite like this blend of raw mechanical power and cutting-edge hybrid technology? In a world rapidly moving toward full electrification, Bugatti has created what might be the ultimate celebration of the internal combustion engine – and what a celebration it is!