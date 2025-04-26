Bugatti unveils what might be the most complex engine in automotive history: a nearly 3-foot long V16

In the seventh chapter of their YouTube documentary series, Bugatti reveals the intricate details of their naturally aspirated V16 engine, an engineering masterpiece producing 1,000 horsepower. This marks the first production V16 engine since before World War II—a mechanical marvel stretching nearly three feet in length that may well be the most complex engine ever created.

For 116 years, Bugatti has defined itself through the pursuit of excellence in all aspects, pushing performance boundaries through mechanical innovation. This philosophy continues into the brand’s new era, marked by innovation and electrification.

A glimpse into engineering brilliance

At the core of this new chapter lies the naturally aspirated V16 engine, an engineering feat that stands out in today’s automotive landscape. The engine can be seen in all its glory in the seventh episode of the series “A New Era,” available on YouTube.

The journey to develop a propulsion system for Bugatti’s new era began in 2021, when Mate Rimac collaborated with high-performance internal combustion engine specialists at Cosworth. Unlike traditional early testing that typically starts with single-cylinder mule engines, Bugatti took a more ambitious approach.

This moment’s significance wasn’t lost on the Bugatti team. Launching the first iteration of an entirely new powertrain marked a defining milestone for the brand’s future. Unlike any other modern production internal combustion engine, the Bugatti engine is a naturally aspirated V16 designed to deliver unprecedented performance and engagement.

From concept to reality

In 2023, Bugatti and Cosworth teams reached a milestone: the first complete V16 test engine was ready for dyno testing. After years of preparation, it represented the fusion of vision, ingenuity, and uncompromising standards.

Bugatti’s engineering philosophy demands not only extraordinary performance but also an unmatched sensory experience. The sound, responsiveness, power delivery—everything had to be perfect.

The plenum, a critical component in any naturally aspirated engine, became a key focus in the design process. Bugatti worked through countless iterations to achieve the perfect balance between performance and aesthetics.

True to the brand’s heritage, each component needed to function flawlessly while embodying such exquisite craftsmanship that it could stand alone as a piece of automotive art, worthy of display beyond the car itself.

From the start, Emilio Scervo and the powertrain team recognized that a naturally aspirated V16 would provide an unmatched emotional connection, and when combined with an electric motor, would guarantee Bugatti instant torque.

The heart of the Bugatti Tourbillon

All this engineering excellence comes together in the Bugatti Tourbillon, where the new 8.3-liter V16 engine works alongside an electric motor to deliver supreme performance.

Together, the hybrid propulsion system in the new Tourbillon develops a power output of 1,800 horsepower, of which 1,000 horsepower comes from the combustion engine revving at 9,000 RPM.

Designed for power and precision, the combustion engine delivers 664 lb-ft of torque, perfectly complemented by three electric motors providing an additional 800 horsepower and instant torque.

With this configuration, the Bugatti Tourbillon claims acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 2 seconds and a top speed of 276 mph.

Redefining engineering possibilities

The result of years of development, Bugatti’s V16 engine redefines the possibilities of modern automotive engineering. Through its powertrain, the Tourbillon offers a unique approach to performance as the only production car featuring a naturally aspirated V16 engine.

More than just a hypercar, it’s an expression of elegance, innovation, and daring engineering. With the V16 brought to life, the next step of the journey began: integrating this extraordinary engine with the hybrid system, setting the stage for the hypercar that will define Bugatti’s next era.

(Ever wonder what it feels like to sit behind a V16 that screams to 9,000 RPM? I sure do—it must be like having an entire symphony orchestra packed under the hood, just waiting for you to tap the conductor’s baton.)

The V16 configuration itself is something of a rare beast in automotive history. Few manufacturers have dared to venture into this territory, with most settling for V8s or V12s at most. This makes Bugatti’s achievement even more remarkable—they didn’t just build an engine; they revived an almost mythical format and brought it into the modern age with cutting-edge technology.

Have you ever thought about the countless hours of design, testing, and refinement that go into creating such a mechanical wonder? Each valve, piston, and connecting rod must work in perfect harmony at speeds that boggle the mind. And all this engineering brilliance exists for one purpose: to deliver an automotive experience unlike any other.

For car lovers who appreciate raw mechanical art, this V16 engine represents the pinnacle of what’s possible before the automotive world fully transitions to electric power. It’s a bold statement from a brand that refuses to compromise—a last glorious roar from the internal combustion era, enhanced rather than replaced by electric assistance.