Bugatti Tourbillon’s Optional Equipment Pricing Will Blow Your Mind… And Your Wallet

A leaked order sheet for the new Bugatti Tourbillon reveals the eye-watering prices of its optional equipment packages, pushing the already astronomical base price to new heights.

Bugatti stands among manufacturers whose vehicles command the highest prices in the market. We’re not talking about resale prices or auction values, but the manufacturer’s own sticker prices. The Bugatti Tourbillon represents the company’s latest creation, and details about its optional equipment costs have just come to light.

As you might guess, when discussing a car with a base price of $4.1 million before taxes (which will generate around $1 billion once all 250 planned units are sold), the optional equipment pricing needs to match that ultra-luxury positioning.

The jaw-dropping price of Bugatti Tourbillon’s optional extras

A recently leaked order form has revealed that it’s possible to add nearly a million dollars to the final selling price just by adding extra equipment. This pushes the US selling price up to an astonishing $5.56 million.

The order form appeared briefly on social media before disappearing, but not before being preserved and shared. The specified vehicle is a Tourbillon equipped with the Équipe Pur Sang package, an upgrade that costs $240,000 and adds, among other things, eight exhaust outlets and a new aerodynamic kit. And if that amount already seems stunning, wait until you hear the rest.

The most expensive extra specified for this Tourbillon is the Matt Vermillion Carbon and Matt Red paint finish, a treatment that adds $360,000. For this amount, you get just the exterior paint. (Yes, you read that correctly – just the paint!)

There are also other options like the Sky View glass roof panels, a feature previously offered on the Bugatti Chiron, which costs $75,000 on the Tourbillon ($10,000 more than on its predecessor). The buyer also selected the “Performance Noir” mesh grille inserts for $25,000 and black exhaust coating for another $15,000.

More luxury, more zeros

The list goes on with items like two-tone wheels ($20,000), a logo on the rear spoiler ($15,000), a carbon fiber interior package ($15,000), and a high-configuration instrument panel with rose gold details ($65,000).

The Elephant logo embroidered on the headrests ($10,000) and a set of matching luggage ($36,000) complete the list. In total, that’s an additional $836,000 on top of the Bugatti Tourbillon’s selling price. The person behind this million-dollar order remains unknown.

Almost a million dollars in extras and 1,800 horsepower to enjoy it

Beyond the three-quarters of a million dollars in optional luxury equipment, the buyer takes home one of the finest hypercars of our time. The new Bugatti Tourbillon is equipped with an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine developed in collaboration with Cosworth, producing 1,000 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Alongside this monster engine are three electric motors powered by a 25 kWh battery. These motors develop a combined output of 800 horsepower, bringing the total when added to the gasoline engine to an incredible 1,800 horsepower.

According to Bugatti, the Tourbillon needs just 2 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph and about 9 seconds to reach 186 mph. Its top speed is electronically limited to 236 mph, but with a second key inserted in the right slot, the limiter increases to 276 mph. Have you ever wondered what it feels like to travel at those speeds? Probably like flying but with your wheels still touching the ground.

The Tourbillon can also travel in electric mode for 37 miles – because it’s not all about performance, right? (Though let’s be honest, nobody’s buying this car for its eco-credentials.)

For the ultra-wealthy car collectors who make up Bugatti’s clientele, these exclusive hypercar features justify the astronomical price tag. After all, when you’re shopping in this rarified market segment, what’s another million dollars for the perfect paint job and matching luggage?