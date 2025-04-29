Breaking tradition: Hyundai reveals powerful V8 engine for its 2026 Le Mans hypercar

In an unexpected move that has turned heads across the automotive world, Hyundai has unveiled the V8 engine that will power its racing hypercar set to compete in the LMDh category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year. This announcement marks a significant departure from the industry’s recent focus on electric vehicles and alternative energy sources.

When a manufacturer introduces a V8 engine in today’s climate, it’s bound to raise eyebrows. The automotive landscape has been dominated by electric developments and hydrogen fuel cell research lately. That’s why Hyundai’s recent reveal has caught many by surprise—in the best possible way.

Genesis enters the world endurance championship

We’ve known since December 2024 that Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis would be competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The announcement included the creation of the Genesis Magma Racing team and their first race car—the GMR-001 (Genesis Magma Racing-001)—which will debut at Le Mans in 2026 and join the IMSA series in 2027.

At the time, the South Korean automaker kept many details under wraps. Now, nearly five months later, we finally know what will power this ambitious racing project.

The heart of the GMR-001 revealed

The GMR-001 is built according to LMDh regulations, featuring a carbon fiber chassis supplied by Oreca (one of four accredited manufacturers). Like all entries in this category, it uses a hybrid powertrain that combines a standardized electric component with a manufacturer-supplied combustion engine.

The hybrid system includes a Williams battery powering a Bosch electric motor, all controlled by an X-Trac transmission. While these components are common across the LMDh grid, the combustion engine is where manufacturers can express their unique engineering philosophy.

And what an expression it is! Genesis has finally revealed their choice: a twin-turbocharged V8 engine internally developed by Hyundai Motorsport—the same division responsible for the powerful 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo engines used in their World Rally Championship program.

A rally-inspired V8

What’s fascinating about this V8 is its connection to Hyundai’s rally heritage. The basic architecture is based on their four-cylinder rally engine, with which it reportedly shares about 60% of components. (Ever wondered how knowledge from one racing discipline transfers to another? This is a perfect example!)

While Hyundai hasn’t disclosed the exact displacement, industry estimates suggest it could be a 3.2-liter unit if it’s truly based on doubling their 1.6-liter four-cylinder. Some experts speculate it might even be a 4.0-liter powerplant.

François-Xavier Demaison, Technical Director at Hyundai Motorsport, explained the logic behind this approach: “The four-cylinder inline engine is very sophisticated and efficient. It’s a real racing engine, so it’s an excellent foundation for developing an engine for WEC. Rallies are a kind of endurance racing, so for an engine destined for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s a good starting point.”

Development timeline

Hyundai began work on the V8 for their Le Mans prototype in June last year and completed development by October. The first physical engine wasn’t built until early this year, highlighting the meticulous process involved.

“Assembling the first engine always takes a bit more time since we pay special attention to details because we don’t know the engine,” a Hyundai representative noted. “We had to learn and develop the documentation together. It took about three or four weeks, but we completed the first ignition exactly as planned.”

Technical specifications remain a mystery

The full technical details of the GMR-001’s engine remain largely unknown. We don’t yet know the final displacement or power output. What we do know is that LMDh regulations limit total system power to 630 horsepower, including the hybrid system’s contribution.

This gives us some idea of what the combined output might be when pairing the new racing V8 with the standardized hybrid system used across the grid.

The engine isn’t quite ready for on-track testing yet—it hasn’t even been installed in the race car. Before that happens, Hyundai will conduct extensive bench testing, then connect it to the transmission and hybrid system for the LMDh platform. After that, durability evaluations and long runs will test its reliability.

If Genesis and Hyundai Motorsport maintain their planned schedule, track testing should begin by the end of this year.

A bold move in changing times

In an era when most manufacturers are pivoting away from internal combustion engines, Hyundai’s development of a brand-new V8 for a high-profile racing program stands out. It shows a multi-faceted approach to their motorsport strategy—embracing electrification while also refining traditional combustion technology.

Does this hint at Genesis potentially developing V8 engines for road cars? That remains to be seen, but their commitment to the pinnacle of endurance racing demonstrates serious performance aspirations for the luxury brand.

For racing fans, the prospect of hearing a new Hyundai-developed V8 screaming down the Mulsanne Straight at Le Mans is something to look forward to. Have you ever experienced the sound of prototype cars at an endurance race? It’s something every automotive enthusiast should add to their bucket list.

We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge about this exciting project that blends Korean engineering with European racing tradition.