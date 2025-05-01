Breaking: Max Verstappen skips Miami GP media day as Kelly Piquet prepares to give birth

The reigning Formula 1 world champion has created quite a stir by missing Thursday’s scheduled media activities at the Miami International Autodrome. The Dutch racing star is notably absent from Florida’s glamorous track – but for the most meaningful reason imaginable.

According to Red Bull Racing, Verstappen has stayed behind as his partner Kelly Piquet is about to give birth to their first child together. This heartwarming news has taken priority over the sixth round of the 2025 world championship, showing that even for the fastest drivers on the planet, family comes first.

The sprint weekend timing challenge

The timing couldn’t be more complex from a racing standpoint. Miami hosts a sprint format weekend, which means teams have just a single one-hour practice session before qualifying activities begin. With such a compressed schedule, every minute of track time is valuable – especially on a circuit known for its technical challenges and changing surface conditions.

The three-time world champion is expected to fly to Miami on Friday via his private jet, aiming to arrive just in time for the weekend’s racing action. Red Bull has confirmed all his planned Thursday press engagements have been canceled.

The team’s statement was brief but clear: the Dutchman will be absent Thursday but plans to rejoin the team Friday. (I’m crossing my fingers he makes it back with some adorable baby photos to share with the paddock!)

Backup plans if Verstappen can’t make it

While everyone expects the champion to arrive in time, Red Bull must have contingency plans. If Verstappen cannot reach Miami by Friday, it would trigger a fascinating driver shuffle across Red Bull’s teams.

Either Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar would likely be called up to the main Red Bull team, creating a vacancy at RB (formerly known as AlphaTauri). That empty seat would then be filled by Ayumu Iwasa, the Japanese reserve driver who’s been waiting patiently for his F1 opportunity.

This situation highlights how interconnected the Red Bull driver program remains, with talent ready to step up at multiple levels when needed.

The growing Verstappen-Piquet family

While this will be the couple’s first biological child together, Verstappen has often mentioned that he already considers himself a father figure to Kelly’s daughter Penelope. The young girl was born during Kelly’s previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

It’s a fascinating Formula 1 connection – Verstappen actually replaced Kvyat at Red Bull Racing back in 2016 in one of the sport’s most dramatic mid-season driver swaps. Now, years later, these intertwined lives have created a unique modern family with deep roots in racing heritage.

Kelly herself brings significant motorsport lineage as the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. The Brazilian racing legend dominated Formula 1 in the early 1980s, winning titles in 1981, 1983, and 1987.

Racing royalty welcomes new generation

The arrival of this baby represents another chapter in Formula 1’s rich history of racing families. The child will have both Verstappen and Piquet bloodlines – two families that have collectively won four world championships (so far – and Max may well add more).

The Verstappen racing genes are equally strong, with Max’s father Jos Verstappen having competed in Formula 1 from 1994 to 2003. Jos was known for his raw speed and competitive spirit – traits his son has clearly inherited and amplified.

Racing fans might wonder if this new addition to the motorsport family tree will someday follow in these impressive footsteps. With such a pedigree, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another Verstappen competing at the highest levels in about 20 years!

Focus on Miami despite the absence

While Max attends to family matters, the Formula 1 circus continues its American swing in Miami. The temporary track around Hard Rock Stadium presents unique challenges with its mix of slow technical sections and high-speed straights.

The competition has been getting closer to Red Bull in recent races, with Ferrari and McLaren showing improved pace. Verstappen will need to refocus quickly when he arrives to maintain his championship momentum.

His teammate Sergio Perez will handle Thursday’s media responsibilities alone, likely fielding countless questions about his absent teammate alongside the usual race weekend inquiries.

Have you ever noticed how life’s biggest moments often collide with our busiest work periods? For Max Verstappen, balancing the arrival of his first child with the defense of his world championship will be his most meaningful challenge yet.