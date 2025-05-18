Brabus XL 800: When Mercedes-AMG G 63 becomes an unstoppable 800-hp monster

This isn’t your typical Mercedes-AMG G 63. When Brabus gets their hands on Stuttgart’s iconic luxury SUV, the result is something that sits nearly 18.5 inches off the ground and packs enough power to make supercars nervous. Meet the Brabus XL 800, a beast that redefines what an off-road luxury vehicle can be.

More than just a lifted G-Wagon

Sure, the most obvious change is the dramatic ride height. But the XL 800 goes far beyond simply jacking up a G-Wagon and calling it a day. Brabus starts with the original chassis and transforms it with their Widestar kit made from composite materials, predominantly carbon fiber. This isn’t just about looks – though the aggressive stance certainly turns heads.

Those massive 22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z/HD wheels fill the wheel wells perfectly, giving the truck an imposing presence that makes regular G-Wagons look almost delicate by comparison. The entire suspension system gets a complete overhaul with adjustable Brabus Ride Control dampers featuring titanium coating. These aren’t your average off-road shocks – they’re specially engineered for vehicles with high centers of gravity and extended travel.

800 horses under the hood

Here’s where things get really interesting. The stock superchargers have been completely replaced with new units that bump power to a staggering 800 horsepower. That’s not a typo. This thing makes more power than a Lamborghini Huracán. The torque figure is equally impressive at 738 lb-ft, enough to twist the earth beneath those knobby tires.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gets a complete software overhaul, with boost pressure climbing to 1.6 bar. You might wonder if all that power is overkill in something designed to crawl over rocks. Trust us, it’s not. When you need to haul this nearly three-ton monster up a steep incline or through deep sand, every horse counts.

Performance that defies physics

Despite its truck-like proportions and knobby all-terrain tires, the XL 800 still manages to hit 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds. That’s supercar territory in a vehicle that can drive up the side of a mountain. Top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph – not because the engine can’t push harder, but because those aggressive tires weren’t designed for autobahn runs.

Details that matter

The exterior modifications go beyond just the wild stance. Up front, there’s a robust brush guard that actually serves a purpose beyond looking tough. The roof-mounted auxiliary lighting setup means you can turn night into day when the trail gets technical. Out back, a rear spoiler helps manage airflow (because even off-road monsters need proper aerodynamics).

Those fender vents aren’t just for show either – they help cool the massive brakes that are needed to stop all that mass and power. The electric running boards automatically deploy when you open the doors, making entry and exit possible without a ladder. Speaking of doors, new hinges allow the rear doors to open a full 90 degrees, making it easier to load gear or passengers in tight spaces.

The price of exclusivity

All this engineering and craftsmanship comes at a cost. The Brabus XL 800 carries a price tag of approximately $830,000. That’s serious money, but consider what you’re getting: a hand-built, one-of-a-kind machine that can outrun most sports cars on the street and then crawl up a cliff face on the weekend.

Is it excessive? Absolutely. Is it unnecessary? Probably. But sometimes the most compelling automotive creations are born from asking “what if?” rather than “why?” The XL 800 exists because someone wondered what would happen if you took one of the world’s most capable luxury SUVs and turned all the dials to eleven.

For those who demand both off-road capability and on-road performance without compromise, the Brabus XL 800 represents the absolute pinnacle. It’s not just a vehicle – it’s a statement that some boundaries are meant to be pushed, even if they didn’t need pushing in the first place.