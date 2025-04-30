BMW unveils the new 2026 R 1300 RS: The ultimate sport-touring boxer

The iconic BMW boxer engine just got a major upgrade. BMW Motorrad has officially pulled the covers off the 2026 BMW R 1300 RS, marking the dawn of a new era for sport-touring enthusiasts. With more power, sharper handling, and cutting-edge technology, this machine is ready to dominate both twisty back roads and long-distance highways with equal confidence.

Let’s dig into what makes this new model so special. The R 1300 RS isn’t just an update – it’s a complete reimagining of what a sport-touring boxer can be.

More power, more character

At the heart of the new R 1300 RS sits a thoroughly revamped boxer engine. Now boasting 1,300cc of displacement (up from the previous generation’s 1,250cc), this powerplant delivers an impressive 145 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque. This makes it the most powerful production boxer engine BMW has ever created.

The increased displacement comes from a larger bore and new crankshaft, along with vertical-flow cylinder heads and the innovative BMW ShiftCam technology. This variable valve timing system ensures optimal power delivery throughout the rev range while maintaining efficiency.

What does this mean on the road? The R 1300 RS pulls with authority from low revs, yet eagerly spins up to its 9,000 RPM redline when you want to hustle. The engine responds instantly to throttle inputs, with a more direct feel thanks to reduced load reversal in the powertrain. All this while sipping fuel at the same rate as its predecessor – impressive engineering indeed.

Built for sport without sacrificing comfort

The R 1300 RS features an all-new chassis built around a steel main frame paired with an aluminum rear section. This combo delivers increased stiffness for sharper handling while centralizing mass for better balance. The design team focused on creating a more compact overall package – you’ll notice this immediately when you swing a leg over it.

Up front, a new 47mm upside-down fork with 5.5 inches of travel provides precise steering feedback, while the revised EVO Paralever II rear suspension with 5.7 inches of travel keeps the rear wheel planted. The R 1300 RS also gets new 17-inch aluminum cast wheels with a hollow-spoke design that shed 3.3 pounds of unsprung weight compared to the previous model.

The riding position is noticeably sportier than before, with the rider positioned more forward over the front wheel. The handlebars are 1.4 inches wider, and the footpegs are set slightly further back. This configuration provides better front-end feel, especially during spirited cornering.

Don’t worry about long-distance comfort, though. BMW hasn’t forgotten the “touring” part of sport-touring. The R 1300 RS still offers all-day comfort for both rider and passenger, with multiple seat options available to accommodate different heights.

Advanced suspension that adapts to you

The R 1300 RS comes standard with Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment), which automatically adjusts damping based on road conditions. For those wanting more control, the optional Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) takes things further by allowing adjustment of both damping and spring rate on the fly.

This makes the R 1300 RS one of the first production motorcycles with an upside-down fork that can adjust spring rate electronically. The system integrates with riding modes, automatically optimizing suspension settings based on whether you’re cruising highways or attacking corners.

The Style Performance variant gets an exclusive sports suspension package with longer fork and shock components, providing greater ground clearance and lean angles, along with firmer damping for more precise feedback.

Technology that elevates the ride

BMW has loaded the R 1300 RS with tech that makes riding safer and more enjoyable. Standard features include full LED lighting, Integral ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, and Engine Drag Torque Control. A 6.5-inch TFT color screen serves as command central, offering intuitive access to all motorcycle functions.

Three standard riding modes (Road, Rain, and Eco) adjust power delivery, traction control, and ABS intervention to suit different conditions. The optional Riding Modes Pro adds two additional customizable modes for truly personalized performance.

Innovative shifting options

The R 1300 RS offers BMW’s optional ASA Automatic Shift Assistant, a groundbreaking system that automates clutch operation and shifting. Unlike traditional quickshifters, ASA eliminates the need for a clutch lever entirely, making stops and starts effortless.

The system provides two options: manual shifting using the foot lever (without clutch operation) or fully automated shifts that occur at optimal engine speeds. The result is smoother acceleration, greater stability, and reduced rider fatigue. For traditionalists, a conventional 6-speed manual transmission remains standard.

Safety features that give you confidence

The optional Riding Assistant package brings advanced safety features more commonly found in luxury cars. Active Cruise Control maintains a set distance from vehicles ahead by automatically adjusting speed, while Frontal Collision Warning alerts you to potential hazards.

All this is made possible by a radar sensor mounted at the front of the motorcycle that constantly monitors the road ahead. It’s technology that works seamlessly in the background, allowing you to focus on the joy of riding.

Ready for the long haul

The R 1300 RS shines when it comes to luggage capacity and long-distance amenities. Optional side cases offer 26 and 29 liters of storage respectively, with the left case even including a USB-C charging port and interior lighting. An optional top case adds another 39 liters of space.

A clever new tank bag attaches without straps using a magnetic guide and tank ring system. Its capacity expands from 5 to 8 liters via a zipper, making it perfect for carrying essentials within easy reach.

Other touring-friendly features include optional heated seats for both rider and passenger, heated grips, and a comfort handlebar option that positions the bars closer to the rider for a more relaxed riding position.

Styling that turns heads

The R 1300 RS makes a strong visual statement with its sporty design. The full fairing extends further downward than its predecessor, with functional cut-outs that showcase the bike’s aerodynamic focus. A split-face front end with distinctive LED headlights gives the machine an aggressive look, while still providing excellent illumination.

Wind tunnel testing has optimized aerodynamics for both high-speed stability and rider protection. The result is a top speed of 152 mph – making the R 1300 RS the fastest boxer model in BMW’s current lineup.

The Style Performance variant adds extra visual punch with titanium-colored brake calipers, a sport screen, engine spoiler, and milled footrests.

The ultimate BMW boxer experience

With the 2026 R 1300 RS, BMW has created a machine that excels in virtually every aspect of motorcycling. It’s fast enough to satisfy your need for speed, comfortable enough for day-long adventures, and packed with tech that makes every ride safer and more enjoyable.

This machine represents the pinnacle of BMW’s boxer heritage, combining traditional character with forward-thinking innovation. Whether carving through mountain passes or eating up highway miles, the R 1300 RS delivers a riding experience that few motorcycles can match.

Look for the 2026 BMW R 1300 RS to hit dealerships in late Q3, with pricing to be announced closer to launch. Given its impressive capabilities and premium features, this could be the sport-touring bike to beat in the coming year.