Best apps to find gas stations near you while on the road

Running on empty? Finding a gas station when you’re on the road can sometimes feel like a treasure hunt. But with the right apps, locating the nearest pump—and the cheapest fuel—is easier than ever.

Why gas station apps have become essential for drivers

For most drivers (except those with electric vehicles), stopping for gas is an unavoidable part of any journey. Whether you’re on a long road trip or just running errands around town, knowing where to find the next gas station can save you stress, time, and money.

Modern smartphones and even newer vehicles now offer systems that make driving more convenient—and finding gas stations is no exception. These apps not only show you where to fill up but can also filter stations by price, helping you avoid that frustrating moment when you arrive at a pump only to discover the prices are way higher than expected.

The hunt for fuel on long road trips

We’ve all been there. You’re cruising down the highway on a vacation drive when that fuel gauge starts creeping toward empty. Suddenly, you’re scanning every roadside sign for those familiar gas logos.

Sometimes the station is visible right from the highway—an easy pit stop. Other times, you follow a sign only to find yourself navigating through a small town, adding unnecessary miles and time to your journey. This is exactly where gas station apps become your best travel buddy.

Top apps that help drivers find gas stations

Several excellent apps can point you toward your next fill-up:

GasBuddy is perhaps the most popular option in the US. It shows gas stations on a map and lets you compare prices before you exit the highway. Users can even filter by fuel type and amenities.

Waze does double duty as both a navigation app and a gas station finder. While guiding you to your destination, it can show fuel prices and locations along your route—a real time-saver when you don’t want to make a separate search.

Google Maps has integrated gas station search features that make finding a station as simple as tapping the gas pump icon. It will show you stations along your route or in your immediate area.

AAA TripTik offers members detailed information about gas stations, including prices and amenities. It’s especially useful for planning longer trips where you might need to make multiple fuel stops.

Finding the cheapest gas near you

Most of these apps go beyond just showing locations—they display real-time prices too. This feature can be a real money-saver, especially with today’s volatile fuel costs.

Instead of pulling into the first station you see (which might charge 20 cents more per gallon than one a mile away), these apps let you make informed decisions. Many allow you to sort stations by price, so you can head straight to the cheapest option in your area.

For a family vehicle with a 15-gallon tank, saving even 10 cents per gallon adds up to $1.50 per fill-up. Do that weekly, and you’re looking at around $78 saved per year—enough for a nice dinner out! (And who doesn’t like free dinner?)

Options for electric vehicle owners

Drivers of electric vehicles have different needs but similar solutions. While they don’t need traditional gas stations, they require charging points to continue their journeys.

Apps like PlugShare and ChargePoint serve the same purpose for EV owners that gas station apps do for conventional vehicles. These apps show the locations of charging stations, what types of connectors are available, and whether stations are currently in use.

Tesla owners benefit from the built-in navigation system that automatically plans routes with necessary Supercharger stops, while the Tesla app shows nearby charging options.

As the charging network continues to expand across America, these apps become increasingly valuable for EV drivers planning longer trips.

How these apps improve the driving experience

Beyond just finding gas, many of these apps offer additional features that enhance your drive:

Some provide reviews of stations, so you know if they have clean restrooms or good coffee. Others integrate with your car’s dashboard through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for safer, hands-free operation.

The real magic happens when these apps save you from that anxious feeling of watching your fuel gauge drop with no station in sight. That peace of mind alone makes them worth downloading before your next road trip.

Have you tried any of these apps on your travels? Next time you’re planning a long drive, consider downloading one or two—your wallet (and your stress levels) will thank you.