Battle of budget-friendly hybrid SUVs: Dacia Duster vs MG ZS – which gives you more bang for your buck?

Ce que vous devez retenir Power and performance comparisonThe third-generation Dacia Duster (released in May 2024) has finally met its match in the MG ZS, which entered the market in 2022.

)Interior comfort and spaceDespite nearly identical exterior dimensions – with the ZS having a wheelbase about 2 inches shorter – the MG offers surprisingly more passenger space.

Neither excels as a towing vehicle – the Duster manages a modest 1,650 lbs while the ZS falls short at just 1,100 lbs with minimal tongue weight capacity.

The affordable SUV market is heating up with two hybrid contenders that promise exceptional value. We’ve put the Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 and MG ZS Hybrid+ head-to-head to see which budget-friendly option deserves your hard-earned dollars.

Power and performance comparison

The third-generation Dacia Duster (released in May 2024) has finally met its match in the MG ZS, which entered the market in 2022. While both vehicles occupy similar price brackets, their performance profiles differ significantly.

The Dacia Duster packs a modest 141 hp hybrid powertrain, while the MG ZS Hybrid+ delivers a more robust 197 hp. This power advantage translates into real-world performance – the Chinese-made MG accelerates noticeably quicker than its Romanian competitor.

Fuel efficiency is where both shine. The Duster achieves an impressive 44 mpg, while the more powerful MG still manages a respectable 38 mpg. (That’s pretty remarkable when you think about it – 56 extra horsepower with only a small efficiency penalty.)

Interior comfort and space

Despite nearly identical exterior dimensions – with the ZS having a wheelbase about 2 inches shorter – the MG offers surprisingly more passenger space. Rear passengers will appreciate the MG’s longer seat cushions and extra headroom and legroom in all directions. The difference isn’t huge, but you’ll notice when switching between vehicles.

Front seating comfort is comparable, though the Duster’s seats feel slightly softer while the ZS seats are notably shorter. The MG’s cabin makes a better overall impression with more soft-touch surfaces and solid assembly quality. The Duster’s hard plastics and occasional creaks reinforce its budget-friendly image.

The Duster fights back with cargo capacity, offering nearly 100 cubic feet more space with the rear seats folded down compared to the MG’s 51.5 cubic feet. Neither excels as a towing vehicle – the Duster manages a modest 1,650 lbs while the ZS falls short at just 1,100 lbs with minimal tongue weight capacity.

Technology and connectivity

Both SUVs feature straightforward digital instrument clusters, central touchscreens, and physical buttons for key functions. The interfaces won’t win design awards but are intuitive and minimize distraction while driving.

One key advantage for the Duster is its wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, while the ZS still requires a cable connection. Neither offers built-in voice control, which would be useful for navigation input and media selection.

Driving experience

As full hybrids, both vehicles can travel short distances in fully electric mode and recover energy through regenerative braking (though neither offers true one-pedal driving). The driving experience in both SUVs is oriented toward comfort rather than sportiness.

The MG’s three-speed automatic transmission shifts slowly, with each gear change feeling deliberate. The Duster’s multi-mode transmission is even more puzzling – sometimes holding gears too long, other times shifting early, and occasionally seeming unsure which of its 15 possible ratios to select.

Both SUVs feature somewhat artificial-feeling steering and suspension tuning that aims for firmness but sometimes feels unharmonious. These aren’t deal-breakers – drivers who adopt a relaxed driving style will adjust quickly to either vehicle.

Value proposition

With starting prices well under $30,000, both MG and Dacia deliver fully functional vehicles with right-sized dimensions for everyday use, adequate performance, and low maintenance costs. This value proposition is exactly what many buyers seek, especially as electric vehicles remain more expensive and impractical for many use cases.

The MG ZS Hybrid+ takes first place in our comparison thanks to its superior space, comfort, and performance. Its connectivity options could use improvement, but the overall package is compelling.

The Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 finishes second with a somewhat rustic comfort and quality level, though it scores points for strong resale value and practical cargo space.

Have you considered a hybrid SUV for your next vehicle? These affordable options might just change your mind about needing to spend big for quality transportation.