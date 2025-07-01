Barcelona to host 2026 Formula 1 tests, but fans won’t be allowed to watch

Ce que vous devez retenir The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been selected as the venue for the first glimpse of the revolutionary 2026 F1 cars—but with a surprising twist.

The Formula 1 world is buzzing with news that Barcelona will once again host preseason testing during a pivotal moment for the sport. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been selected as the venue for the first glimpse of the revolutionary 2026 F1 cars—but with a surprising twist: these tests will be closed to the public and won’t be broadcast live.

A new era of Formula 1 begins behind closed doors

In what marks a significant shift for the motorsport, the 2026 regulations will introduce dramatically different cars that promise to shake up the grid. These new machines will be shorter, narrower, and lighter than current models. The familiar DRS system will be eliminated in favor of active aerodynamics, while power units will deliver equal amounts of electrical and thermal energy—a change that has attracted new manufacturers to the sport.

This technical revolution represents fresh hope for teams currently unable to fight for championships. Aston Martin and Williams, where Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz compete respectively, stand to benefit from the reset. Meanwhile, new players including Audi (taking over Sauber), Ford (powering Red Bull), and Cadillac are joining F1 with this regulation change.

Extended testing schedule reflects technical challenges

Given the magnitude of these changes, teams and drivers need more preparation time than the mere three days (just 1.5 days per driver) allowed in recent seasons. The FIA and Formula 1 have agreed to expand preseason testing for 2026, with Barcelona hosting the first and most extensive session.

Testing at the Spanish circuit will run for five full days from January 26 to 30, 2026—much earlier than usual. This extended Barcelona session will give teams their first real opportunity to work with the radically new machinery.

Following these initial runs, teams will travel to Bahrain for two additional test sessions: February 11-13 and February 18-20. In total, teams will have eleven testing days—a substantial increase from recent years.

Why the secrecy in Barcelona?

The decision to keep the Barcelona tests private (no public access or live broadcast) likely stems from teams’ desire for privacy during what could be a technically challenging debut for the new cars. Engineers will be working to balance performance with reliability—always a critical factor in the early stages of a regulation change.

Even media access is expected to be limited at the Barcelona tests, with minimal information released through official channels. (Teams are notoriously protective when their cars are at their most vulnerable stage of development.)

In contrast, the later Bahrain tests are expected to be open to the public and broadcast on television, giving fans their first real look at the future of Formula 1.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season

The 2026 Formula 1 season is scheduled to begin on March 8 at the Melbourne Circuit in Australia. The calendar will feature 24 grand prix events, including two races in Spain: Barcelona on June 14 and the new addition of Madrid on September 13.

While McLaren currently leads the championship, the big question remains: how will the new regulations affect the competitive order? No one knows exactly how each team’s development is progressing, though there’s significant interest in Aston Martin’s efforts, where design genius Adrian Newey is already working on the 2026 car for Alonso and Stroll.

For Spanish F1 enthusiasts hoping to catch an early glimpse of these revolutionary machines, the closed-door policy at Barcelona will come as a disappointment. They’ll need to wait until the Bahrain tests—or perhaps the Spanish Grand Prix itself—to see the new generation of Formula 1 cars in action.