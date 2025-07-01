Barcelona to host 2026 Formula 1 tests – but fans won’t be allowed to watch

Ce que vous devez retenir In a significant development for the world of motorsport, Barcelona has been announced as one of the venues for the 2026 Formula 1 preseason tests.

In total, counting the six days in Spain and those in Sakhir, teams and drivers will have eleven days to test the next generation of F1 cars.

In a significant development for the world of motorsport, Barcelona has been announced as one of the venues for the 2026 Formula 1 preseason tests. This comes at a pivotal moment as the racing series prepares for a major regulation change that promises to shake up the grid. However, there’s a catch for racing enthusiasts – these tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will take place behind closed doors with no live broadcast.

Why the 2026 regulation change matters

The 2026 season represents a fresh start for teams currently trailing in the championship battle. This includes Aston Martin and Williams, where Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz compete, as well as newcomers to F1 like Audi (taking over Sauber), Ford (powering Red Bull), and Cadillac, all joining the category during this new era.

The 2026 cars will look dramatically different from current models – they’ll be shorter, narrower, and lighter (about 175 pounds less than today’s cars). The DRS system will be eliminated and replaced with active aerodynamics. Perhaps most notably, the power units will deliver equal amounts of electrical and thermal energy, which has attracted greater interest from manufacturers due to the closer relationship with current street cars.

Extended testing schedule for 2026

Given these substantial changes, teams and drivers need more preseason days than the mere three days (just 1.5 days per driver) allocated in recent years. This limited testing time has been a frequent complaint, especially for drivers changing teams.

The first tests will be held at the Circuit between January 26-30, 2026, much earlier than in previous years. These dates have been moved up to accommodate three different testing sessions. The Spanish stint will be the most extensive, with five full days to test cars that will differ greatly from current models.

Barcelona will host the first public appearance of these eagerly awaited cars, highlighting the Spanish circuit’s importance for technical testing. (I’m already marking my calendar for what will surely be some fascinating glimpses of F1’s future!)

The closed-door policy explained

The decision to hold these tests behind closed doors likely stems from teams’ concerns about technical problems. By limiting access, teams can maintain privacy as they struggle to find the balance between robustness and reliability. Media access to the track is also expected to be restricted, and it remains unclear how much information will be shared through official channels.

Following Barcelona, two additional test sessions will take place in Bahrain, from February 11-13 and again from February 18-20. Unlike the Barcelona tests, the Bahrain sessions are expected to be televised and open to the public.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season

The 2026 F1 season will kick off the weekend of March 8 at the Melbourne Circuit in Australia. It will be a long season with 24 grand prix events, including two in Spain – Barcelona (June 14) and the calendar’s big new addition, Madrid (September 13).

While McLaren currently leads the Formula 1 World Championship, the big question is how the new regulations will affect the balance of power on the grid. No one knows exactly how development is progressing within each team, but there’s notable attention on Aston Martin, where genius designer Adrian Newey is already working on creating the 2026 Aston Martin for Alonso and Stroll.

Ever wondered what happens when F1 teams get a clean slate to work with? The 2026 regulation changes might give us some surprising new frontrunners – and Barcelona will be where we get our first tantalizing glimpse of the future.