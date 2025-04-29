Automakers return to gasoline engine investment as electric vehicle adoption slows

Despite the ambitious declarations made in recent years, the end of combustion engines isn’t as close as many authorities would have us believe. Several major automotive manufacturers are quietly redirecting investments back to gasoline and diesel engines as electric vehicle adoption progresses more slowly than anticipated.

Electric cars have certainly arrived on the scene. Nearly all automakers now offer at least one fully electric model in their lineup, alongside various plug-in versions like hybrids. Many manufacturers have even announced target dates for their complete transition to electric vehicles—the point after which all their new production would be electric. Some of these deadlines are surprisingly close: luxury brand DS plans to make this leap this very year, while Mercedes aims for 2025.

Adding to this momentum, the European Union approved a ban on new combustion engine vehicles starting in 2035, effectively requiring all new vehicles to produce zero emissions—whether powered by electricity, hydrogen, or any other technology that eliminates tailpipe emissions.

The road ahead isn’t as clear as it seems

This future has been mapped out by Brussels authorities and the automotive sector itself, though not without controversy and conflicting opinions. Just when it seemed the European Parliament would smoothly approve the ban on gasoline and diesel engines, several countries raised objections—and not just any countries.

Italy sought exceptions to protect its prestigious brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini, successfully introducing an amendment to exempt manufacturers with very low annual production volumes. Their argument? Since these companies produce relatively few cars, their impact on total emissions is minimal.

Germany demanded that Europe allow continued use of combustion engines provided they run on synthetic fuels—carbon-neutral fuels that emit the same amount of CO2 during combustion as was captured during their production process (e-fuels).

While the measure ultimately passed, significant doubt remains about whether it can be implemented when the time comes. The European People’s Party (EPP) is even proposing to reverse the 2035 combustion car ban “as soon as possible.”

Mazda leads the return to gasoline engine development

Plans and intentions are one thing, but reality is quite another. Despite all the fanfare from both the auto industry and various government authorities, and despite the push for electric vehicles, their implementation remains slow.

This is especially true in markets like Spain, where battery vehicle penetration is particularly low—less than 6% of total registrations in 2023. Many factors explain this situation: the high price of electric vehicles, insufficient charging infrastructure, and the time required to recharge batteries.

As a result, electric cars are advancing more slowly than hoped, prompting some brands to reinvest in gasoline engines. One example is Mazda, a manufacturer known for swimming against the current.

The Hiroshima-based company wants to produce a new generation of gasoline engines that can coexist with electric cars. At the past Tokyo Motor Show, Mazda CEO Katsuhiro Moro made a significant announcement: starting February 1st, the company will reassemble a team to develop rotary engines.

The goal is to create a new Wankel engine capable of meeting anti-pollution legislation requirements, building on experience gained with the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. But we’re not talking about rotary engines directly powering vehicles—rather, they would serve as electric generators to power the electric motors that drive the wheels.

This fresh approach allows for the development of synthetic fuels and other energy sources, such as hydrogen. Another factor pushing Mazda toward this decision was the success of their Iconic SP Concept.

When reality hits: Stellantis brings back diesel

Mazda isn’t alone in this trend. Stellantis recently announced the return of combustion engines to its lineup—specifically, the diesel engine will once again be available in the Citroën Berlingo passenger version (M1 category).

Starting in March, the French brand will resume production of this 1.5 BlueHDI engine with 100 and 130 HP options. The engine might also make its way to equivalent models from other group brands, such as Peugeot and Opel.

The reason for this surprising move is simple: the Berlingo is one of the star models for the double chevron brand, but last year they didn’t sell as many units as expected (remember, it was only available in an electric version). So Citroën decided to offer the diesel engine in its van again.

According to Nuno Coutinho, brand director for Spain and Portugal, the diesel-powered Berlingo will only be available in Spain, where demand exists.

(Ever noticed how auto industry trends tend to circle back? What seems like a clear path forward often takes unexpected detours when market realities set in.)

While politicians and industry leaders continue to push for an all-electric future, these recent moves by established manufacturers suggest that internal combustion engines—whether powered by traditional fuels, synthetic alternatives, or hydrogen—might stick around longer than many have predicted. The transition to electric mobility is happening, but perhaps not at the pace or in the straightforward manner that was initially envisioned.

What’s your take? Are you ready to go fully electric with your next vehicle purchase, or do you still see value in improved combustion engine technology? The answer likely depends on your driving habits, local infrastructure, and personal priorities—just as it does for the auto industry as a whole.