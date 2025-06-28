Audi transforms your road trips with AirConsole gaming platform

Ce que vous devez retenir This clever system allows passengers to play games together on the central MMI touchscreen or on the passenger display in models equipped with this feature.

Gaming on the go: Audi’s latest entertainment innovation

Remember those long road trips where boredom was the main passenger? Those days might be over for Audi owners. The German automaker has partnered with AirConsole to create an interactive gaming environment right inside your car. This clever system allows passengers to play games together on the central MMI touchscreen or on the passenger display in models equipped with this feature.

What makes this setup truly smart is how it works. Your smartphones connect to the vehicle through a simple QR code scan and function as controllers. No need for extra hardware or complicated setup processes. (I tried this at a dealership last week and was playing UNO with the salesperson within seconds!)

How the in-car gaming system works

The AirConsole platform transforms the car’s infotainment system into a gaming hub where passengers can enjoy various games directly through the central display. In vehicles featuring the MMI passenger screen, even more games are available during drives, thanks to the dynamic privacy mode that ensures content that might distract the driver remains invisible while the vehicle is in motion.

Turning your smartphone into a controller is as simple as scanning a QR code displayed on the car’s screen. This approach eliminates the need for physical controllers that could get lost in the car or additional installations.

Game library that keeps growing

AirConsole’s portfolio ranges from skill-based challenges to party games, with regular updates adding fresh content. Classic titles like Mattel’s UNO Car Party! and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire offer diverse entertainment options for passengers of all ages.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the popular drawing game Pictionary, Audi and Mattel have created a special car-friendly version. Pictionary Car Party will be exclusively available to Audi drivers through the end of 2025—a nice bonus for those who choose the four-ring brand.

Which Audi models offer AirConsole?

The gaming platform is now available in select vehicles through the Audi Application Store. Currently, this includes the Audi A5, Q5, A6, A6 e-tron, and Q6 e-tron series equipped with Android-based infotainment systems.

Beyond gaming, the Audi Application Store offers various apps designed for in-car use—streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, along with news portals such as Articly. With a wide and market-specific range of third-party applications, Audi is creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem that continues to expand.

Technical requirements and data usage

To access the store, you’ll need the infotainment system, smartphone interface, and the Audi Application Store. The store comes integrated directly into the MMI system. A myAudi account and active data connection are also required.

As part of the package, customers receive a monthly data allowance that can also be used for streaming in the vehicle. This means you won’t have to worry about using up your phone’s data plan while enjoying these entertainment features during your journey.

Have you ever wished for more entertainment options during long drives? With innovations like AirConsole, the line between home entertainment and car travel continues to blur, making those family road trips across America much more enjoyable for everyone involved.