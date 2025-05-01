Aston Martin DBX S: the new king of performance SUVs challenges Ferrari

The luxury SUV market just got more exciting with the arrival of the Aston Martin DBX S. This British powerhouse has set its sights on becoming the ultimate sports SUV, directly challenging the Ferrari Purosangue in a high-stakes battle for supremacy in this exclusive segment.

SUVs continue to dominate sales charts across every market segment. From compact city runabouts to exotic performance machines, these versatile vehicles show no signs of slowing down. With the introduction of the DBX S, Aston Martin has raised the bar for what a performance SUV can deliver.

Late to the party but making a grand entrance

Aston Martin waited years before jumping into the SUV market. The original DBX didn’t arrive until 2020, which in automotive industry terms was fashionably late to the party. Despite this delayed entry, the British marque from Gaydon quickly established the DBX as a benchmark in the high-performance SUV category, where it takes on ultra-exclusive models like the Ferrari Purosangue.

The new DBX S builds on this foundation, bringing more power, less weight compared to the DBX707, and subtle design refinements. The result is a faster, more exclusive vehicle that justifies whatever premium price tag Aston Martin will attach to it (pricing hasn’t been announced yet).

Power upgrades that matter

The most notable improvement in the new Aston Martin DBX S lies in its performance enhancements. British engineers have boosted the 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine with a modified exhaust system and turbo technology borrowed directly from the Aston Martin Valhalla. These upgrades include a new compressor turbine and various internal improvements.

The result? The V8 now produces an additional 20 horsepower, bringing total output to an impressive 727 hp with 664 lb-ft of torque. This power boost makes a difference where it counts—in acceleration. While the DBX S maintains the same 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds as the DBX707, it shaves 0.3 seconds off the 0-124 mph sprint. Top speed remains an eye-watering 193 mph.

Shedding pounds for better performance

Beyond just adding power, Aston Martin focused on weight reduction. A new carbon fiber roof saves about 40 pounds while simultaneously lowering the center of gravity and improving overall stability.

Optional 23-inch magnesium wheels eliminate approximately 42 pounds of unsprung mass. According to Aston Martin, this weight savings improves “ride quality, steering precision and feel, as well as more immediate vehicle response to steering input.” (I’ve always found that lightweight wheels make a bigger real-world difference than most people realize.)

The brand also designed a lightweight polycarbonate honeycomb grille featuring an intricate design with over 25,000 individual facets. This element helps shift weight distribution toward the rear, which Aston Martin says improves both handling and traction.

Other notable changes in the DBX S include a new steering ratio, a turning radius reduced by almost 1.5 feet, recalibrated suspension with adjusted air springs and electronic dampers, and carbon ceramic brakes with 16.5-inch front discs and 15.4-inch rear discs.

Subtle but meaningful design changes

The exterior design receives tasteful updates, including a black grille, new front diffuser and splitter, new side skirts with air dividers, carbon fiber mirrors, and a rear featuring quad exhaust pipes, redesigned bumper, new diffuser, and a fresh spoiler design.

Step inside the new Aston Martin DBX S and you’ll find an Alcantara-wrapped cabin, red safety belts, seats embroidered with the “S” logo, a new infotainment system, and a 14-speaker 800-watt sound system to keep you entertained during spirited drives.

Aston Martin hasn’t revealed US pricing for the new DBX S yet, but has indicated that the first deliveries are scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of 2025.

A worthy Ferrari challenger

If you’ve been eyeing the Ferrari Purosangue with its 715 hp V12 engine, you might want to reconsider your next ultra-luxury purchase with the arrival of the new Aston Martin DBX S.

The super-SUV battle has never been more intense. With options like the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and now this upgraded Aston Martin DBX S, buyers in this exclusive segment have never had so many compelling choices.

How would you spend your $300,000+ on a performance SUV? The Italian flair of Ferrari, or the British sophistication of Aston Martin? The choice just got a lot more interesting.