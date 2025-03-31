Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes the Tire World: Pirelli Unveils its New P Zero

Pirelli has just unveiled the fifth generation of its P Zero, the flagship of its high-performance tire range. This new version marks a turning point in the history of the Italian manufacturer, which has integrated artificial intelligence into its design process. A technological leap that places the brand far ahead of its competitors, particularly those from Asia.

For 40 years, the P Zero name has resonated as an absolute reference in the world of luxury automobiles and racing. From Formula 1 circuits to the most demanding rallies, this tire embodies excellence and performance without compromise.

A Legend Born on the Track

The P Zero’s track record is impressive. More than 3,000 specific versions have been developed to equip the most prestigious cars on the market. Whether you drive a Ferrari F40, a Lamborghini Aventador, a McLaren P1, any Pagani model, an Aston Martin V12 Vantage or one of the many generations of Porsche 911, you have likely driven on P Zeros.

This new generation promises remarkable advances in handling and a notable reduction in braking distances. The secret to this evolution? The combined use of virtual development techniques and artificial intelligence.

AI at the Service of Performance

Pirelli engineers have employed sophisticated algorithms to create innovative solutions. These tools have allowed them to achieve an unprecedented understanding of tire dynamics under real-world conditions.

This cutting-edge approach has resulted in a redesigned product, with an optimized carcass and tread pattern. In simple terms, the contact surface with the asphalt is now more balanced, which improves cornering grip, reduces braking distances, and limits wear. (A technical achievement that makes all the difference when attacking a mountain pass on a Sunday morning!)

Another major asset of this new generation: consistent performance throughout the life of the tire, a key factor for long-term safety.

A Permanent Innovation Laboratory

The P Zero range has always served as a testing ground for Pirelli. Major innovations such as ELECT in 2019 or the P Zero E in 2023 – the world’s first UHP tire manufactured with more than 55% materials of natural or recycled origin and achieving a triple A rating on the energy label – were born from this technological platform.

A Complete Family for All Uses

The P Zero range comes in several variants to meet all needs:

The P Zero E combines electric mobility and safety with its triple A certification on the eco-label. Do you have an electric car? This tire is made for you.

The P Zero R is designed to marry sporting performance and driving pleasure on supercars and sporty SUVs. Thrills guaranteed!

The P Zero Trofeo RS is a road-legal tire developed for the track. It’s the ultimate option for track day enthusiasts.

Finally, the P Zero Winter 2 is optimized to maintain performance and driving pleasure in winter, whether on dry, wet, or snowy roads. No more compromises when temperatures drop!

Availability and Original Equipment

The replacement range of this fifth generation is already available with more than 50 references for rims from 18 to 23 inches. An offering that covers all premium and prestige segments in all usage conditions.

Beyond the replacement market, the P Zero maintains a prime position as original equipment. Pirelli teams have been working for months on specific versions intended to equip upcoming new models.

Variants are already homologated for vehicles such as the Lamborghini Urus SE, the Audi A5, the BMW M5 and M5 Touring, the Mercedes GLE and GLS, the Lucid Gravity, the Polestar 4, the Nio ET9, or the Xiaomi SU7.

With this fifth generation of P Zero, Pirelli celebrates 40 years of continuous innovation and reaches a new milestone in terms of safety and performance. The use of artificial intelligence in tire development marks a turning point in the industry. So, are you ready to feel the difference during your next tire change?