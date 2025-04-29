Alpine A390: The First SUV from the French Performance Brand

The French performance car manufacturer is putting the final touches on its highly anticipated A390 model, set to be revealed in less than a month. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it enters the SUV segment for the first time in its history.

On May 27, 2025, Alpine will unveil the final version of its new SUV at an event held at the Groupe Renault facilities in Dieppe, France. This reveal will kick off the celebrations for the brand’s 70th anniversary – a fitting moment to showcase what might be its most important new model in decades.

A unique fastback design approach

The A390 is described by the manufacturer as a one-of-a-kind vehicle and Alpine’s first sporty 5-seat fastback. Based on the A390_β prototype that has been teased for some time, the French brand has been sharing images from its testing phase to build anticipation.

Previous glimpses showed the vehicle undergoing extreme weather testing in the Arctic Circle, but now we’re seeing this dynamic SUV pushed to its limits on wet surfaces at Renault’s technology center in Ladoux, Auvergne.

At this facility, French engineers have access to a 2.5-mile test track equipped with a sprinkler system. The A390 has been thoroughly tested here wearing specially designed Michelin tires mounted on 20 and 21-inch wheels. (Those are some serious wheels for a sporty SUV, aren’t they?)

Performance-focused testing

Unlike the extreme environment tests, these latest evaluations more closely resemble everyday driving conditions. The focus has been on fine-tuning the new Track Mode, which optimizes the Electronic Stability Control settings, and the Alpine Active Torque Vectoring system integrated into this development model.

These tests represent some of the final validation steps before the model’s official launch. Alpine’s engineers have been working to ensure the A390 delivers the brand’s signature handling characteristics despite its larger SUV form factor.

Distinctive sound signatures

The technicians at the French brand have also focused on creating two unique sound signatures for the new model. The first, more sport-oriented option will recall the sound of the A390’s smaller sibling, the A110, without attempting to mimic a traditional combustion engine.

The second sound profile will be more subtle, designed for everyday use when drivers prefer a more relaxed acoustic experience. This dual-personality approach reflects Alpine’s understanding that SUV owners often use their vehicles in varied contexts – from spirited weekend drives to daily commutes.

Market positioning and expectations

When it arrives in US showrooms, we expect the Alpine A390 to be priced starting around $65,000, positioning it against rivals like the Porsche Macan Electric and higher-end versions of the Tesla Model Y Performance.

The A390 represents Alpine’s bold step into both the electric vehicle market and the premium SUV segment. With its fastback design, the French manufacturer is clearly aiming to stand out in an increasingly crowded market segment.

Weight is likely to be around 4,400 pounds – heavy by Alpine’s traditional standards but competitive for an electric performance SUV in this class. The brand’s focus on handling dynamics suggests they’re working hard to maintain the agility that has defined Alpine’s sports cars.

A pivotal moment for Alpine

The A390 launch comes at a critical time for Alpine as it transforms from a niche sports car maker into a broader performance brand with a range of electric vehicles. Success in the SUV market could provide the financial foundation for Alpine’s future sports car development.

Will the A390 retain enough of Alpine’s DNA to satisfy purists while attracting new customers to the brand? That’s the challenge facing the French manufacturer as it prepares for this pivotal launch.

More information will be revealed at the A390’s premiere on May 27. For performance car enthusiasts and those interested in electric SUV innovation, this is definitely a reveal worth watching.