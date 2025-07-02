All the new speed cameras deployed this summer: Where to watch your speed

Ce que vous devez retenir The agency headed by transportation safety officials continues its battle against excessive speed on American roads, a factor behind hundreds of fatal traffic accidents each year.

With summer road trips in full swing, staying informed about speed monitoring systems on American highways could save you from hefty fines. This comprehensive guide covers all the fixed and section control speed cameras recently installed across the country.

The growing network of speed enforcement cameras

The United States currently has over 780 fixed speed cameras and approximately 100 section control cameras managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). When we add mobile speed detection units to this count, the total exceeds 2,000 speed monitoring devices nationwide.

These cameras aren’t the only tools used to keep drivers within posted speed limits. Law enforcement also deploys aerial speed monitoring via helicopters that can measure vehicle speeds from above—similar to the ‘Pegasus’ systems used in other countries.

Speed camera locations by state

If you’re planning a road trip this summer, knowing where these new speed cameras are located might help you avoid fines. Here’s a breakdown of states with significant speed camera presence:

Eastern states

New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have extensive networks of fixed and section control cameras, primarily around major urban centers and interstate highways.

Midwest region

Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan have increased their speed enforcement camera deployment, with Chicago alone operating dozens of fixed units.

Western states

California, Arizona, and Colorado lead the western states in automated speed enforcement, with Arizona having some of the most sophisticated section control systems in the country.

Southern region

Texas, Florida, and Georgia have been expanding their speed camera networks, focusing on accident-prone highway sections and school zones.

(I’ve noticed these cameras are getting smaller and harder to spot—the latest models can be mounted on existing infrastructure without drawing much attention!)

Speed camera penalties in 2025

If you’re caught by one of the 2,000+ speed cameras across America, you face fines ranging from $100 to $600, based on how much you exceed the speed limit and the severity of the violation.

Speed violations also impact your driving record in states with point systems. You can lose between 2 and 6 points on your license, again depending on how far above the limit you were traveling. Only minor infractions (typically those resulting in $100 fines) might be exempt from point penalties in some states.

Exceeding the speed limit beyond certain thresholds is classified as reckless driving in most states, which carries more severe consequences. This can include jail time of 3 to 6 months, fines between $1,000 and $2,500, community service requirements of 31 to 90 days, and license suspension periods ranging from 1 to 4 years.

How to drive smart this summer

The best strategy is simple: follow posted speed limits. Modern adaptive cruise control systems can help maintain legal speeds while making long drives less tiring. Many newer vehicles also include speed limit recognition technology that displays current limits on your dashboard.

Remember that speed limits exist for safety reasons—they’re calculated based on road design, traffic patterns, and environmental factors. By keeping your speed in check, you’re not just avoiding tickets—you’re making the roads safer for everyone.

Have you encountered any of these new speed cameras on your recent travels? Drive safe out there!