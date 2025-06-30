Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s evolution: Hybrid versions join the electric lineup

Ce que vous devez retenir Initially planned for a 2026 release as a purely electric vehicle, the Italian automaker has now confirmed that the new generation will also include hybrid powertrain options – a significant shift in strategy.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio, one of the brand’s most successful SUVs, is getting a major overhaul. Initially planned for a 2026 release as a purely electric vehicle, the Italian automaker has now confirmed that the new generation will also include hybrid powertrain options – a significant shift in strategy.

Delay driven by market demand

The Italian luxury brand has been forced to rethink its timeline due to slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. This strategic pivot means pushing back the launch date for the new Stelvio, which was originally scheduled to hit dealerships in early 2026.

In May, Alfa Romeo’s CEO Santo Ficili revealed that the delay stems from the company’s decision to develop hybrid versions alongside the fully electric model. The good news? The highly flexible STLA Large platform (already used in vehicles like the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S) can readily accommodate these different powertrain configurations.

Responding to consumer preferences

This adjustment appears more extensive than initially thought. Ficili, who also oversees Maserati (another Stellantis brand that’s pivoting back to include combustion engines after planning an all-electric future), emphasized that customers are still asking for thermal models.

This market reality has pushed Alfa Romeo to develop engines that weren’t originally part of the plan – likely advanced versions of current powertrains. These engines will be utilized in both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations. Engineers face the dual challenge of meeting the latest emission standards while addressing specific requirements for hybrid setups.

New release timeline

While Ficili didn’t provide a specific timeline for the new launch date, recent reports suggest deliveries will likely begin in Fall 2026 at the earliest. This gives the engineering team additional time to perfect both the electric and hybrid powertrains.

The aesthetics of the new Stelvio have been largely revealed through alleged patent designs that surfaced in April. These designs showcase a much more modern styling with split headlights, a “floating” roof, and numerous triangular motifs that maintain Alfa’s distinctive design language.

Maintaining momentum with special editions

With the delay of both the new Stelvio and likely the new Giulia sedan, Alfa Romeo plans to maintain brand momentum through special editions inspired by racing boats. This unusual approach was explained by Cristiano Fiorio, head of global communications, marketing and strategy for Alfa Romeo.

These special editions will be connected to the Quadrifoglio performance sub-brand and will incorporate lightweight components developed with technology similar to that used in competitive marine vessels. Fiorio hinted that the first of these special editions would arrive in early 2026.

Interestingly, Alfa Romeo had been preparing to discontinue the current Quadrifoglio models of today’s Stelvio and Giulia, with production for the U.S. market having already ended last year. However, Fiorio’s latest comments suggest these models have received a reprieve.

He has also previously suggested that the future of the Quadrifoglio sub-brand envisions power from internal combustion engines rather than electric motors, and that the Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6 in the current Quadrifoglio models might survive for another generation.

(I’ve been following Alfa’s strategy shifts for years, and this move makes perfect sense given the current market. The romance of Italian engineering paired with practical hybrid technology could be exactly what the brand needs right now.)

For American buyers, this means the possibility of a new Stelvio that combines Italian passion with the practicality of hybrid technology – offering performance enthusiasts options beyond pure electric power in a market where charging infrastructure remains uneven across different regions.