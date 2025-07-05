A4 Highway to Seville: All speed cameras installed this summer

Ce que vous devez retenir As summer heats up, the flow of traffic on the Andalusia highway increases significantly, and the numerous speed cameras on the route to Seville are working overtime to catch unwary drivers.





With summer vacation in full swing, all major arteries leaving Madrid toward the coast become even more congested than usual. Many travelers take the highway unfamiliar with its layout, making them easy targets for speed traps along the way. The Andalusia highway sees some of the heaviest traffic, so pay close attention to all speed cameras on the A4 to Seville.

Speed camera locations you should know about

This extensive highway stretches across 7 provinces – plenty of distance for authorities to install numerous speed monitoring devices. Let’s break down what you’ll encounter when leaving the capital in search of beach relaxation.

First up is Madrid. The initial fixed camera is located at mile marker 7.7 in the outbound direction, with a second shortly after at mile marker 8.3 in the inbound direction. Stay alert because in both cases, the speed limit is 62 mph.

The third camera is much further ahead and monitors a section speed zone. It covers a distance of about 2.5 miles starting at mile marker 29.2 in the outbound direction, with a speed limit of 75 mph.

Entering Ciudad Real province, the A4 has four fixed cameras, all with the same 75 mph limit. The first is at mile marker 84.3 outbound, the second at mile marker 143.4 in the same direction, the third at mile marker 110.3 inbound, and the last at mile marker 143.4 also inbound.

Continuing through Jaén and Córdoba

The next province along the highway is Jaén. The nearest camera is at mile marker 152.4 inbound, with a speed limit of 62 mph, covering a section of about 1.9 miles. At mile marker 181.7 outbound is a fixed camera, and inbound there’s another at mile marker 191.6.

In Córdoba, the A4 has three fixed cameras. The first is outbound, located at mile marker 254.8, and requires special attention because the speed limit drops to just 50 mph. The second is at mile marker 258.5 inbound, also with a 50 mph limit. The last one, also inbound with a 62 mph limit, is at mile marker 259.5.

Final stretch to Seville

After about four hours of driving, you finally reach Seville province, but here you need to watch for four more fixed cameras, all with a speed limit of 75 mph. The first is at mile marker 300.9 inbound, followed by another outbound at mile marker 308.0, then another inbound at mile marker 328.1, and the last outbound at mile marker 329.0.

Although the destination was Seville, we’ll complete the catalog of A4 cameras with one final device in Cádiz at mile marker 401.0 inbound with a 62 mph limit.

More speed cameras than ever before

Recent weeks have seen the release of the fourth edition of the Speed Camera Observatory, and the results aren’t good news for drivers: the number of speed cameras has increased by 15.44% in 2024, with 454 new devices installed. This marks the most significant increase on the country’s roads in the last four years.

Currently, there are a total of 3,395 speed cameras in the road network. Fixed cameras are the most common with 2,341 devices, followed distantly by 566 traffic light cameras. Further down the list are 256 seatbelt and mobile cameras, with 232 section control cameras closing out the count – these last ones being the most effective at ensuring speed limits are respected.

Regarding their distribution by road type, most are found in cities (47%), followed by 34% on secondary roads, and 18.23% on highways. However, keep in mind that mobile speed traps are also numerous, not publicly disclosed, and quite common on fast roads.

(Always worth remembering that these devices aren’t just revenue generators – they’re placed in areas with high accident rates to encourage safer driving. Still, nobody likes getting that ticket in the mail!)