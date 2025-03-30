A bold fusion of past and future

A Californian workshop has achieved the technical feat of transforming a Tesla Model 3 into an electric replica of the legendary Mercedes 300 SL. This unique project has provoked both admiration and controversy among car enthusiasts, illustrating the delicate balance between heritage preservation and technological innovation.

A spectacular transformation that leaves no one indifferent

California-based garage S-Klub LA has taken on an unusual technical and aesthetic challenge: to give the appearance of a Mercedes 300 SL from the 50’s to a Tesla Model 3 ultramodern. This daring achievement quickly set social networks ablaze, dividing enthusiasts between fascination and skepticism.

This isn’t the garage’s first foray into the world of radical transformations. They had already made headlines by integrating a Tesla powertrain into a Ferrari Testarossa body, a project just as controversial as this one.

A faithful tribute on the outside, resolutely modern on the inside

The exterior of the vehicle pays meticulous homage to the original Mercedes 300 SL. The iconic gullwing doorsthe model’s visual signature, have been faithfully reproduced. The characteristic grille and round headlights typical of the period have been carefully recreated, using fiberglass to imitate the original shapes as closely as possible.

Jean-Pierre Durandan expert in the restoration of classic vehicles, comments: “The aesthetic fidelity is remarkable. They have succeeded in capturing the essence of the 300 SL, notably with those flowing, aerodynamic lines for which it is renowned.”

Inside, on the other hand, it’s the 21st century that takes over. The cabin remains very similar to that of a standard Tesla Model 3, retaining the imposing central screen, modern steering wheel and digital controls. A few retro touches have been added to create an ambience more in tune with the exterior, such as light blue mood lighting and inserts reminiscent of 50s styling.

Technical prowess under the hood

The exterior may evoke nostalgia, but under the hood, the future is firmly in focus. The beating heart of this vehicle remains the Tesla Model 3’s electric powertrain, delivering 21st century performance.

Marie Lecomteelectric motor engineer, explains: “This project perfectly illustrates the flexibility of modern electric platforms. Adapting such a powertrain to a classic body opens up fascinating prospects for the preservation of automotive heritage.”

As a reminder, the original Mercedes 300 SL, produced between 1954 and 1963, was itself at the cutting edge of technology for its time. With its 3-liter engine developing 215 hp (and up to 240 hp in its later versions), it was one of the fastest vehicles of its time, earning it the sinister nickname of “Widowmaker” due to the fatal accidents it caused.

A project that raises ethical questions

Nevertheless, this transformation raises questions within the community of collectors and purists.

Pierre Deschampspresident of a classic car club, expresses his reservations: “Although technically impressive, this kind of project blurs the boundaries between restoration and creation. We have to be careful not to distort automotive heritage in the name of innovation.”

The project’s creators defend themselves by pointing out that no genuine 300 SL was modified for this project. Their aim was to pay tribute to a classic while exploring the possibilities offered by modern technology.

A bridge between two eras

This Tesla Model 3 transformed into a Mercedes 300 SL represents more than just an aesthetic modification. It embodies a reflection on the evolution of the automobile and the way in which modern technologies can interact with heritage.

Sophie Renardan automotive historian, concludes: “This project, beyond its spectacular aspect, invites us to reflect on how we can preserve the spirit of the classics while embracing technological advances. It’s a fascinating balancing act between nostalgia and futurism.”

Whether we admire or criticize this achievement, it leaves no one indifferent. It opens the way to new reflections on the place of classic vehicles in a world in full energy transition, while demonstrating the incredible creativity of car enthusiasts.