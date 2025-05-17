6 Surprising facts revealed by Chinese electric car sales in Europe

The arrival of Chinese automakers in the European market is changing the game completely. Behind the stereotypes and alarming headlines, what do the actual sales figures tell us? Let’s dive into some eye-opening realities about how these new players are reshaping the automotive landscape.

MG dominates quietly

The British brand with Chinese roots has emerged as the big winner in this Asian offensive. With over 240,000 vehicles sold in Europe in 2024, MG has surpassed established brands like Suzuki and Mazda. Its SUV ZS, available in gas, hybrid, and electric versions, topped 97,901 registrations.

This success isn’t accidental. MG benefits from a European heritage that reassures traditional buyers and an already solid distribution network with nearly 200 dealerships planned in France this year. Facing 35.3% import tariffs on its electric models, the brand smartly pivoted to hybrids, a segment especially popular with European drivers.

Top MG models in Europe:

– MG ZS (all powertrains): 97,901 units

– MG EHS (gas + plug-in hybrid): 53,942 units

– MG 4 (all-electric): 51,775 units

– MG 3 (hybrid): 31,274 units

BYD: the giant taking measured steps

Contrary to popular belief, BYD isn’t flooding the European market yet. Despite being the global leader with 4 million electrified vehicles produced annually, the Shenzhen-based manufacturer registered only 50,000 cars in Europe in 2024.

Its best performers are the Dolphin and Atto 3, each breaking the 10,000 registration mark. For perspective, the Seal sedan totals just 10,679 units, far behind the 112,000 Tesla Model 3s sold during the same period.

BYD seems to have adapted its strategy to face the additional 17% customs duties on its electric vehicles by emphasizing its plug-in hybrid models like the Seal U DM-i. Yet acceleration is imminent with rapid expansion of dealership networks, marketing campaigns, and factory construction across Europe.

A two-speed Europe for Chinese brands

Sales rankings reveal a complex reality: Chinese brand penetration varies greatly across European countries. France, with its market 50% controlled by Renault and Stellantis, proves especially difficult for newcomers to crack.

Like Japanese and Korean manufacturers before them, Chinese brands prioritize “neutral” markets without powerful domestic manufacturers: Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Northern Europe. This strategy explains the unexpected success of certain models barely seen on French roads.

The Omoda 5 from Chery Group is striking: with nearly 15,000 registrations in Europe, this compact SUV remains invisible in France where its gas version would face a $5,940 ecological penalty. In Italy, its attractive price of $30,690 allows it to directly compete with established models like the Kia Niro.

When China dresses up as European

The Chinese presence in Europe sometimes takes more subtle forms through historically European brands. The Polestar 2, the fifth best-selling Chinese model in Europe with 21,608 units, remains little-known in France due to a legal dispute with Citroën.

Smart, now under joint control of Geely and Mercedes, places its #1 in the top 10 with 13,369 units. Ironically, its technical cousin Volvo EX-30, also designed in China but now assembled in Belgium, sells six times better and benefits from French ecological bonuses.

Top Chinese models in Europe:

– MG ZS: 97,901 units (gas, hybrid, electric)

– Polestar 2: 21,608 units (all-electric)

– BYD Atto 3: 13,926 units (all-electric)

– Smart #1: 13,369 units (all-electric)

Premium and high-tech: promising niches

Chinese manufacturers positioned in the premium segment show encouraging results despite still modest volumes. Xpeng sold nearly 8,000 units of its G9 and G6 in 2024, a solid foundation for a still little-known brand.

Conversely, Nio registered only 1,700 vehicles despite its innovative positioning with battery swap stations. Leapmotor, despite its partnership with Stellantis, sold only 1,200 T03 and C10s, while Aiways, a pioneer on the continent, stagnates at 500 annual registrations.

This diversity reflects very different strategic approaches. In total, 31 models from 14 Chinese brands exceeded 1,000 registrations in Europe – a threshold corresponding to annual sales of a Ferrari Roma or two days of sales for the Toyota Yaris.

The special case of European assemblers

An interesting phenomenon emerges alongside this offensive: some European players market Chinese vehicles under their own brand. In Italy, DR Automobiles sold nearly 10,000 units of its DR 5.0, a compact SUV derived from a Chery model, at an attractive price of $21,890.

This strategy earned them a $6.6 million fine from Italian authorities for exaggerating the “local” nature of their products with their slogan “Una storia italiana” and their logo in national colors.

These new dynamics are profoundly reshaping the European automotive landscape. While some Chinese brands like MG are quickly establishing themselves, others are taking a more measured or targeted approach. Their progression is neither linear nor uniform, but it’s permanently transforming market balances. This diversification of offerings and stimulation of competition may well accelerate the electrification of Europe’s car fleet in the coming years.