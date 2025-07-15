3 gas-saving tricks from a driving instructor that will make your wallet smile

Ce que vous devez retenir With millions of Americans hitting the road for summer vacations and gas prices creeping up again, finding ways to reduce fuel consumption isn’t just a good idea – it’s becoming a necessity for many drivers.

Gas prices aren’t cheap these days, and every drop counts. That’s why these expert fuel-saving techniques from a veteran driving instructor could help you save significant money at the pump, especially during the busy summer travel season.

With millions of Americans hitting the road for summer vacations and gas prices creeping up again, finding ways to reduce fuel consumption isn’t just a good idea – it’s becoming a necessity for many drivers. As one driving instructor with over 50 years of experience puts it, “Fuel isn’t cheap and we shouldn’t waste it.”

Three simple tricks that can save you gas money

This veteran driving instructor has shared three straightforward techniques that require no extra effort but can make a real difference in your monthly fuel expenses. The secret lies in practicing efficient driving.

1. Avoid aggressive acceleration

The first trick is simple: “Don’t floor it.” Sudden acceleration burns fuel quickly and inefficiently. A gentle touch on the gas pedal can make a surprising difference in your fuel economy. (I’ve noticed this myself – my lead foot used to cost me at least 3-4 MPG on my commute!)

2. Don’t always drive at low RPMs

The second tip might seem counterintuitive: “Don’t always keep your car at low RPMs.” While it might seem logical that lower engine speeds save gas, constantly driving at too-low RPMs can actually be counterproductive and may cause engine damage, especially in gasoline engines.

3. Use the highest appropriate gear

The third and final trick: “Always use the highest gear possible that’s appropriate for your speed.” The driving instructor guarantees that if you consistently apply these habits, “by the end of the month you’ll notice substantial savings, and your wallet will feel the difference.”

These recommendations are part of the efficient driving techniques that have been taught in driving schools for years. Beyond reducing fuel consumption, they also help extend the life of mechanical components like brakes, suspension systems, and tires.

More ways to save on fuel costs

Regular preventive maintenance is another key factor not just for optimizing fuel consumption but also for saving on vehicle maintenance costs. Ignoring basic tasks like oil changes can lead to repairs costing up to $4,000, compared to the $80-120 cost of regular maintenance.

Tires also affect your car’s fuel consumption. It’s necessary to check tire pressure regularly, especially before long trips. Underinflated tires increase fuel consumption and cause uneven tread wear. For vacation travel, remember to increase tire pressure slightly above normal if your car will be heavily loaded.

Gas prices on the rise again

As summer vacations begin, fuel prices have increased by up to 2% in the last week. According to recent data, gasoline prices have risen 0.8%, exceeding $3.80 per gallon in many areas – levels not seen since April – while diesel has increased by 1.78%, surpassing $3.60 per gallon.

This means filling a standard 14-gallon tank with diesel now costs about $50.40, around $2.25 less than the same time last year. Meanwhile, filling the same tank with gasoline costs approximately $53.20, about $4.50 less than last year.

The fuel price increase comes despite relatively stable crude oil prices, which remain below $70 per barrel of Brent crude ($68 exactly at the time of writing), despite recent events in the Middle East.

Want to save money at the pump? These three simple driving habits might just be your ticket to better fuel economy. Have you tried any of these techniques? The savings might surprise you.