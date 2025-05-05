2025 Xpeng G6: The Tesla Model Y challenger gets a refresh

With 190,068 electric vehicles sold in 2024, Xpeng is making waves as one of Tesla‘s most serious challengers. The freshly restyled 2025 G6 is now arriving in markets worldwide, and we had the chance to check it out up close at the Shanghai Auto Show.

This mid-size electric SUV stands as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y, offering more attractive pricing and features that rival the American manufacturer. So what’s new compared to the previous model? And does it really have what it takes to challenge Tesla’s dominance?

Who is Xpeng and why should you care?

Xpeng is a Chinese brand founded in 2014 by auto and tech industry veterans, including a 41-year-old telecom billionaire named Xia Heng (who gave his first name to the brand).

Their goal? Build tech-packed electric vehicles at accessible prices. In many ways, this mirrors the strategy of many Chinese brands, partly because the average buyer in China is around 35 years old, compared to 55 in Western markets.

In 2024, Xpeng sold over 190,000 cars globally, and just in January 2025, their sales shot up by 268% compared to the previous year. The G6, their star SUV, is now available in 60 countries and serves as the brand’s flagship model.

What makes Xpeng stand out is their rapid innovation cycle. The 2025 G6 isn’t a complete revolution but a refined version with 81 improvements over the previous model. From design to interior and technology – everything has been fine-tuned to enhance the driving experience.

A subtle design evolution

In terms of looks, the 2025 Xpeng G6 doesn’t reinvent itself but gains more character. Up front, there’s a new full-width LED light strip called the “Galaxy Light Wing,” giving it a futuristic look. The logo has moved from the center of the grille to a proud position on the hood.

At the rear, a small “ducktail” spoiler adds a sporty touch, and the LED taillights now stretch across the entire width. This ducktail now sits above the light bar, which has been extended across the full width of the vehicle with a more pronounced light signature that echoes the front end treatment. The tailgate design has been subtly reworked to harmonize with these new elements. I find this to be a welcome evolution.

These changes complement the main roof spoiler that was already present, creating the impression of a double aerodynamic break that works visually.

The G6 measures 186.5 inches long, 75.6 inches wide, and 65 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 113.8 inches. In simple terms, it’s a mid-size SUV, perfect for families.

For colors, Xpeng introduces a new purple shade (“Stellar Purple”) and a deeper black, but says goodbye to the flashy orange from the previous model. There’s also a “KN Black” package available, featuring black badges, 20-inch wheels, and matching brake calipers. Not all options may be available in the US market, though.

It’s understated but makes a statement. The wheels have been redesigned, and the suspension (double wishbone front, five-link rear) has been optimized for better comfort. The ride should be smoother, even on bumpy roads.

Technology takes a big leap forward

Where the 2025 G6 really shines is in its technology. The interior is clean, illuminated, and modern – though not everyone will love the minimalist approach.

The dashboard features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, larger than the previous one, and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen (slightly bigger than the 14.9-inch screen in the old model).

This screen, powered by a Qualcomm 8295 chip, is ultra-responsive and controls everything: climate, driving modes, navigation, and even Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. But if you’re a fan of physical buttons, you might find yourself grumbling – almost everything is controlled through the screen. At least there are climate control shortcuts to avoid digging through menus.

The G6 also packs cutting-edge artificial intelligence with the “Turing” system, which manages autonomous driving features. It’s not yet a fully self-driving car, at least not in the US, but it can navigate city streets and highways, overtake other vehicles, park remotely, and even exit a garage on its own. Speaking of which, Xpeng has an excellent auto-park feature.

Eight-megapixel cameras and two Nvidia chips (with 508 TOPS of computing power) keep everything running smoothly. And the good news: OTA (over-the-air) updates frequently add new features down the line. Xpeng’s US team is keen to gather customer feedback, which is reflected in the updates they roll out.

Battery and charging capabilities

The G6 is built on an 800V platform with ultra-fast 5C charging. According to Xpeng, it can go from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes when connected to a liquid-cooled S5 charger. Two battery options are available: 68.5 kWh (approximately 390 miles of range) or 80.8 kWh (around 450 miles). These are new battery packs supplied by CALB, a competitor to CATL and BYD. They use LFP chemistry with 5C charging capabilities.

This “5C” technology is what allows the Xpeng G6 to claim a 10% to 80% charge in just 12 minutes when connected to a compatible high-power charging station. I actually visited the CALB booth, where they explained that this battery should easily handle more than 2,500 complete fast charges and over 4,000 slow charging cycles. What I’m eager to see is the charging curve – I’ve been assured it should be very good.

Why does this matter? A “good charging curve” for an electric car means the vehicle maintains high charging power for a large portion of the charging process before gradually tapering off. This allows it to accept maximum or near-maximum power for longer periods, meaning the majority of the battery can be recharged more quickly.

Interior comfort and space

The interior doesn’t skimp on comfort. The vegan leather seats (ventilated and heated in the front) are extremely comfortable, and the high-end version adds 8-point massage and electric lumbar support. The adjustable rear seats offer limousine-like space with an 11-degree recline for relaxation. (Chinese car buyers really value rear-seat comfort.)

Step inside the 2025 Xpeng G6, and you feel right at home. The cabin strikes you with its thoughtful design – no unnecessary frills, but everything you need right where you need it. The seats cradle your body perfectly, with their heating functions and massage features that do the job without going overboard. The space in the back is amazing – as we’ve mentioned before.

The 2025 G6 doesn’t just increase the size of its screens – although the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 15.6-inch central display are impressive. The entire dashboard architecture has been rethought with a more refined approach. The lines are now cleaner, with smoother integration of elements.

The air vents, now manual, have been redesigned with more finesse, and everything integrates harmoniously rather than visually competing for attention. The ambient lighting is more subtly integrated.

Here, Xpeng has avoided the flashy high-tech trap in favor of elegance, without screaming about its modernity.

Cargo space? 20.2 cubic feet, expanding to 48.5 cubic feet with the seats folded down. Special mention for the 18-speaker audio system, with speakers in the headrests.

Since this was a static display at an auto show, there’s only so much we can say about the driving experience. But in terms of performance, all models feature a rear-wheel drive configuration with a single motor producing a maximum power of 218 kW (about 296 hp) and maximum torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft).

What’s my take?

It’s hard not to notice Xpeng’s strategic timing, choosing to refresh their G6 precisely when Tesla is updating the Model Y. This synchronization is certainly not accidental and shows the Chinese manufacturer’s determination to position itself as the most credible alternative to the American bestseller. We’re witnessing a technological duel where every detail matters and every innovation is scrutinized. The battle of mid-size electric SUVs is now officially launched, with two players constantly watching each other and adjusting their proposals.

For my part, I see in this 2025 G6 much more than just a competitor – it’s an alternative that surpasses the Model Y in some key aspects. The ultra-fast 5C charging technology that recovers 70% of battery in 12 minutes represents a major advantage for long trips. The comfort on board, with its redesigned cabin and more sophisticated seats, also sets a very high bar.

I’m eager to take this SUV for a spin on our roads to confirm these first impressions. The growing and already loyal community around this model testifies to its success.

Note that this new model will arrive later in 2025; it’s not the G6 currently sold in dealerships in the US.