2025 Toyota RAV4: Everything we know about its US arrival date and key features

Thinking about buying a new SUV? You might want to hold off on that purchase because the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 is coming soon to American shores, bringing fresh design and improved hybrid technology to one of America’s favorite vehicles.

The RAV4 isn’t just another SUV – it was America’s best-selling vehicle last year, outpacing even the mighty Ford F-150. With over 15 million units sold globally since its 1994 debut, this Japanese crossover has cemented its place in automotive history.

When will the 2025 Toyota RAV4 arrive in the US?

The new RAV4 was unveiled in Japan about a month ago, but American buyers will need to be patient. The redesigned model is expected to reach US dealerships in spring 2026 as a 2025 model year vehicle. (Toyota often reveals their vehicles well ahead of their actual on-sale date – it’s just how they roll.)

What’s new with the 2025 RAV4’s design?

Toyota has taken an evolutionary approach with the RAV4’s exterior, adopting the brand’s latest design language already seen on models like the C-HR. The new look features:

– Horizontal LED headlights with a distinctive light signature

– A more pronounced rear spoiler

– Tailgate with RAV4 lettering between the taillights

– Sharply defined body creases along the sides

– Available black roof with roof rails

For those wanting a sportier look, the GR Sport version adds exclusive 20-inch wheels, a larger grille, and glossy black accents on mirrors and roof.

Inside the cabin: bigger and more tech-focused

Step inside the new RAV4 and you’ll find a thoroughly modern interior featuring:

– A floating 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

– A tablet-style 12.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment

– Redesigned dashboard, center console, and lower console

– Increased interior space for passengers

– Expanded cargo capacity (exact figures not yet specified for US models)

Four hybrid powertrain options

While many manufacturers are rushing to go all-electric, Toyota remains committed to its hybrid technology – the same approach that has made them the top-selling brand in many markets. The 2025 RAV4 will offer four hybrid powertrain options:

Standard hybrids (HEV):

– Front-wheel drive: 183 horsepower

– All-wheel drive (i-AWD): 191 horsepower (adds a second electric motor for the rear axle)

Plug-in hybrids (PHEV):

– Both PHEV versions feature a more powerful 204-hp electric motor

– 22.7 kWh lithium-ion battery providing up to 62 miles of electric-only range

– Front-wheel drive: 268 horsepower

– All-wheel drive: 304 horsepower (0-60 mph in just 5.8 seconds)

The PHEV models will support 50 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 30 minutes. They’ll also handle 11 kW AC charging, with a full charge taking about three hours.

Safety and technology

The 2025 RAV4 comes loaded with the latest Toyota Safety Sense package, including:

– Front cross-traffic alert

– Blind spot monitoring

– Rear vehicle detection

– Lane change assist

– Adaptive cruise control

– Lane keeping assist

– Pre-collision system

– Secondary collision brake

What about pricing?

Toyota hasn’t revealed US pricing yet. The current RAV4 starts around $28,000, with hybrid models beginning around $32,000. We expect a modest price increase for the new generation when it arrives next year.

If you’re in the market for a compact SUV right now, you have two options: snag a deal on the current RAV4 or wait for what promises to be a substantially improved model in 2026. (And let’s be honest – with those new tech features and that extra electric range on the PHEV, waiting might be the smart play.)