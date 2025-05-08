2025 Toyota GR Supra gets major updates: New Lightweight Evo manual version arrives

The 2025 Toyota GR Supra has just been officially unveiled with significant improvements that will excite driving enthusiasts. Among the highlights is the new Lightweight Evo version featuring a manual transmission – a setup that many purists have been waiting for.

The GR Supra stands as one of the few genuine sports cars available in today’s market. With the addition of the manual transmission option, Toyota has completed the circle, offering those who can afford its premium price tag a vehicle that delivers pure driving pleasure on winding mountain roads.

What’s new for the 2025 model year

The Japanese automaker has decided to refresh its flagship sports car for 2025. This update introduces an all-new trim level with specialized equipment and an upgraded Performance version with subtle refinements that maintain the car’s original character.

The new Lightweight Evo version

Toyota says the refreshed GR Supra continues its “mission to keep perfecting cars for racing enthusiasts.” That’s why the Asian company has introduced the new Lightweight Evo trim, a version paired with the manual gearbox that “delivers an enhanced driving experience and improved performance.”

This new variant brings several meaningful upgrades. For instance, Toyota’s engineers have specifically calibrated the electronic control of the adaptive variable suspension and the limited-slip differential, which according to the manufacturer, “helps improve traction and reduce understeer in corners.”

The new Toyota GR Supra Lightweight Evo is equipped with larger diameter Brembo brake discs than those available in the Performance version – 14.7 inches instead of 13.7 inches. This “provides more consistent braking appropriate for intensive use.”

Other implemented changes include modifications to the suspension and chassis, which “improves stability” by including a larger diameter front stabilizer bar with thicker walls.

This is complemented by a greater sense of integration between the suspension and frame, using reinforced rubber bushings for the front suspension arms and reinforced rubber silent blocks for the rear subframe, as well as stronger reinforcement in the lower part of the vehicle.

Toyota has also optimized the power steering, “offering a more direct and precise feel,” according to the brand, and has increased the camber angle of the front wheels with a more aggressive setup.

Aerodynamic and interior enhancements

At the same time, the Lightweight Evo version of the new 2025 Toyota GR Supra features a carbon fiber rear spoiler and a front wheel arch flap, which Toyota says allows “optimization of airflow and aerodynamic load front and rear,” while improving “handling and performance.”

The body is complemented by new 19-inch forged aluminum wheels finished in matte black.

Inside, the GR Supra Lightweight Evo comes with sports seats upholstered in dark Alcantara with the Gazoo Racing logo on the headrests, red safety belts, a red trim with stitching on the gear shift knob, a 10-speaker sound system, and a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

Performance version gets refreshed

On the other hand, the GR Supra Performance version implements a series of minor changes. It’s available with the six-cylinder 3.0-liter engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission, which means the Performance version will no longer be available with the six-speed manual gearbox.

It comes with 19-inch forged aluminum wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, electrically folding exterior mirrors with electrochromic function and memorizable position adjustments, brakes with four-piston calipers on the front axle, and Multi-LED headlights with dynamic high beam adjustment function.

Regarding the interior of the 2025 Toyota GR Supra Performance, we find dark leather seats with eight-way power adjustment and memory function, a 1.8-inch Head-Up Display, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. The range continues to be available in Metallic White, Metallic Black, Racing Red, Portimao Blue, and Carbon Gray exterior colors.

Price and availability

As for pricing, the new 2025 Toyota GR Supra is now on sale in US dealerships starting at $58,500 for the Performance version, which becomes the entry-level option. Meanwhile, the Lightweight Evo model starts at $64,000, and the exclusive A90 Final Edition starts at $109,000.

(Ever wondered why sports cars with manual transmissions are becoming so rare? The GR Supra’s commitment to offering this option feels like a love letter to driving enthusiasts who’ve mastered the art of the perfect shift.)

So what do you think? Is the manual transmission Lightweight Evo worth the extra cash over the Performance model? For true driving fans, the answer might just be a resounding yes.