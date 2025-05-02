18-year-old racing phenom Antonelli makes history with stunning Miami GP sprint pole

In a jaw-dropping display of raw talent, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli has etched his name in the Formula 1 record books by becoming the youngest driver ever to secure a pole position in the sport’s history. The Italian teenager dominated the Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying session on Friday, outpacing his nearest rival by nearly four-tenths of a second.

Born in August 2006 – when some of his current competitors were already racing at the highest level – Antonelli’s achievement is nothing short of remarkable. To put this in perspective, when Fernando Alonso made his F1 debut, Antonelli wasn’t even born yet!

The wonder kid outshines championship contenders

Driving for Mercedes, Antonelli set a blistering pace throughout the session, eventually claiming the top spot with a lap time that left the paddock stunned. Championship leader Oscar Piastri will join him on the front row after securing P2, while McLaren teammate Lando Norris lines up third. Defending world champion Max Verstappen had to settle for fourth place on the grid.

The Mercedes garage erupted in celebration as the young Italian crossed the line. His race engineer Pete Bonnington and team principal Toto Wolff were all smiles as they witnessed what could be the arrival of F1’s next superstar.

“What a moment for the 18-year-old,” remarked observers as Antonelli climbed out of his car, perhaps not fully grasping the magnitude of what he had just accomplished.

How the qualifying drama unfolded

The sprint qualifying format created plenty of excitement around the Miami International Autodrome. George Russell initially set the pace and looked set for pole position, going three-tenths quicker than Verstappen with a 1:27.279. But his teammate Antonelli had other ideas.

In the decisive final moments of SQ3, the young Italian put together a perfect lap, beating Piastri by 0.395 seconds. The timing couldn’t be better for Mercedes, who have been struggling to match the pace of McLaren and Red Bull this season.

Further down the order, Charles Leclerc managed seventh place for Ferrari, while his high-profile teammate Lewis Hamilton could only secure eighth. Alex Albon impressed by putting his Williams in ninth, with veteran Fernando Alonso rounding out the top ten in his Aston Martin.

Sprint qualifying casualties

Not everyone had a session to remember. Both Yuki Tsunoda and Jack Doohan were eliminated in SQ1, with both drivers expressing their frustration afterward. Tsunoda failed to start his final flying lap in time, while Doohan was furious after an incident in the pit lane where he was released alongside his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly, requiring a pushback from the pit wall.

Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz Jr., Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, and Esteban Ocon were among those who failed to make it into the final shootout, settling for positions 11 through 15 on the grid.

Piastri carries championship momentum into Miami

Oscar Piastri arrives in Miami riding high after winning three of the first four races this season. The Australian currently leads the drivers’ championship by 10 points over his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who will be looking to bounce back at the venue where he claimed his first F1 victory last year.

Max Verstappen, who finished second in Saudi Arabia last time out, was clearly unhappy with his five-second penalty after clashing with Piastri on lap one of that race. The Red Bull driver will be determined to claw back some points in both the sprint race and Sunday’s main event.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured the Italian team’s first podium of the year in Saudi Arabia, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton has continued to struggle with his adaptation to the scarlet car. (I guess even seven-time world champions need time to adjust to new surroundings!)

What’s next at the Miami Grand Prix

The sprint race format means fans get to enjoy two days of racing action. Saturday will feature the sprint race where Antonelli will look to convert his pole position into his first F1 points, followed by the main qualifying session for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Can the teenage sensation back up his qualifying performance with a strong result in the sprint? Will Piastri extend his championship lead? Or can Verstappen and Red Bull fight back? The Miami International Autodrome promises thrilling racing with its 19 corners and three potential DRS zones designed to promote overtaking.

Whether you’re a longtime F1 fan or just tuning in for the glamor and excitement of the Miami event, this weekend has all the ingredients to be a classic. And with a new star being born right before our eyes, we might just be witnessing the start of a racing legacy.

Have you ever seen such a young driver make such an immediate impact at the highest level of motorsport? The future of Formula 1 looks bright with talents like Antonelli stepping up to challenge the established order.