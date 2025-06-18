15,000-year-old sponges crushed by cruise ships: scientists issue urgent warning

Ce que vous devez retenir The study, led by Matthew Mulrennan and published in Frontiers in Conservation Science with support from the KOLOSSAL organization, documents significant changes at 36 locations near the Antarctic Peninsula and South Georgia Island.

Scientists have captured unprecedented footage of Antarctica‘s seafloor destruction, and the images reveal a sobering truth about human impact on one of Earth’s most pristine ecosystems. What they discovered should make us all pause and reflect on our role in protecting these ancient underwater worlds.

Hidden destruction beneath Antarctic waters

The Antarctic seafloor is undergoing silent but alarming changes that most of us never see or think about. International researchers have managed to record, for the first time ever, the devastating effects of ship anchoring on virgin ecosystems in the Southern Ocean. The footage they captured shows physical scarring in sediments and obvious damage to marine colonies that could take decades to regenerate.

You might wonder how something as simple as dropping an anchor could cause such widespread damage. Well, imagine a giant metal claw scraping across a delicate underwater garden that’s been growing undisturbed for thousands of years. That’s essentially what’s happening down there.

The study, led by Matthew Mulrennan and published in Frontiers in Conservation Science with support from the KOLOSSAL organization, documents significant changes at 36 locations near the Antarctic Peninsula and South Georgia Island. Researchers observed crushed volcanic sponges, grooves carved by anchor chains, and a notable absence of benthic biomass. Just a short distance away, where anchors hadn’t touched the bottom, marine life remained thriving and active.

Ancient creatures facing modern threats

These organisms aren’t your average sea creatures. Among them are giant sponges that can live up to 15,000 years – think about that for a moment. These living fossils have been filtering water and supporting marine ecosystems since before human civilization began. They perform critical functions in the ecosystem: filtering water, capturing carbon, and providing shelter and food for numerous species including Antarctic octopi, starfish, bottom fish, and sea spiders.

Here’s what makes this particularly heartbreaking: the retreat of sea ice has opened new routes for tourism, scientific research, and fishing vessels. While Antarctica has strict protection standards, anchoring lacks effective regulation. The scientific team recorded at least 195 vessels operating in areas up to 270 feet deep, though they believe the actual number is much higher. Many of these? Tourist ships.

Recovery that moves at glacial pace

“The recorded damage was an almost direct impact on three giant volcanic sponges, possibly the oldest animals on the planet,” Mulrennan warned in a press release. He emphasized that anchor damage is as severe as that caused by bottom trawling – a threat already widely recognized for its destructive capacity on ocean floors.

Marine geophysicist Sally Watson from New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research added: “The impacts of anchoring are underestimated and it took a long time to document them, especially in the case of ecosystems as fragile as these.”

The inconvenient truth about polar recovery

Researchers warn that Antarctic organisms show slow growth and prolonged life cycles, making regeneration extremely difficult. In tropical waters, anchor marks can persist for a decade. In polar regions? The effects can last much, much longer. In some cases, the damage might be practically irreversible.

The underwater images, provided by the research team, clearly reveal the stark contrast between sites altered by human action and those still preserving their natural richness. As the lead author puts it: “Anchoring is probably the most ignored marine conservation problem on a global scale: it’s out of sight, out of mind.”

What this means for future generations

This research forces us to confront an uncomfortable reality. We’re witnessing real-time destruction of ecosystems that have remained unchanged for millennia. The question isn’t whether we can afford to protect these areas – it’s whether we can afford not to.

Think about it this way: these ancient sponge colonies have survived ice ages, volcanic eruptions, and countless natural disasters. Yet they can’t survive a few tourist ships dropping anchor. There’s something profoundly wrong with that picture.

The findings highlight several key concerns:

• Inadequate regulation of anchoring practices in protected Antarctic waters

• The cumulative impact of increasing vessel traffic due to ice retreat

• The vulnerability of slow-growing, long-lived polar marine organisms

• The need for immediate policy changes to prevent further damage

A wake-up call we can’t ignore

What strikes me most about this research is how it perfectly illustrates our blind spots when it comes to environmental protection. We focus on the obvious threats – plastic pollution, oil spills, climate change – while completely overlooking something as mundane as where ships drop their anchors.

The researchers’ work serves as a crucial reminder that environmental protection requires attention to details we might consider insignificant. Every anchor drop, every fishing net, every human interaction with these pristine environments creates ripples that can last for generations.

As more areas of Antarctica become accessible due to melting ice, we face a choice. We can continue business as usual, treating these ancient ecosystems as temporary inconveniences to our activities. Or we can recognize that some places are simply too precious, too irreplaceable, to treat as anything other than the natural treasures they are.

The footage from Antarctica’s depths doesn’t just show environmental damage – it shows us who we are and who we choose to be. The question is: what are we going to do about it?